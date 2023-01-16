Former Danish tennis professional Caroline Wozniacki looked back fondly at the 2013 Australian Open after Donna Vekic reminded the former World No. 1 about their 2013 match.

Ahead of the commencement of the 111th Australian Open, Vekic and Wozniacki reminisced about their 2013 second-round clash at the Melbourne Major. Vekic, a 16-year-old teenager at the time, lost the match, 6-1, 6-4. The Dane went on to lose to unseeded Svetlana Kuznetsova in the fourth round of the Grand Slam.

Vekic turned to social media to post a glimpse of her historic duel with the Dane and wrote:

"Lil throwback to 10 years ago," the Croatian wrote.

Caroline Wozniacki reshared the post on her Instagram story and expressed her astonishment at realizing that 10 years have already passed.

"That couldn't have been 10 years ago," the Dane wrote.

Caroline Wozniacki reveals details about her daughter's name, potential return to tennis

The 2018 Australian Open winner recently opened up about a number of topics, from revealing details about naming her children to how much she misses professional tennis. On her Instagram, through the Ask Me Anything (AMA) feature, Wozniacki answered a lot of her fans' questions and interacted with them.

At the Australian Open in 2020, Wozniacki announced her retirement from tennis and has since spent a lot of time with her family. James, who was born barely three months ago in October 2022, and Olivia, who is one-and-a-half years old, are the children of Wozniacki and her husband, former NBA player David Lee.

When asked about a potential return to the tour, the former World No. 1 said that although she loves the game, it is highly unlikely that she will make a return to the sport.

"I don't miss the hard work it takes to be at the top of the game, but I love the sport and I miss the competitiveness at times."

Wozniacki responded to a question from a fan about which players they should watch live at the Australian Open this year. She said that rather than focusing on just one player, fans should cherish the opportunity to watch early round matches on the outside courts and observe top players in action during practice.

"Ahh, so exciting! I think more than seeing 1 particular player, going around the venue and feeling the atmosphere on the outside courts in the early rounds is special. Also getting to see the top players practice up close," Caroline Wozniacki said.

