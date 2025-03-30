Caroline Wozniacki drops 2-word reaction to husband David Lee's ex-team Florida Gators' Elite Eight win over Texas Tech in March Madness

Caroline Wozniacki has congratulated the Florida Gators after their win over Texas Tech. Wozniacki's husband, David Lee, a two-time NBA All-Star, played his college basketball for the Gators. He was drafted by the New York Knicks in 2005 and retired in 2017 after short stints at the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and San Antonio Spurs.

Ad

Former Australian Open champion Wozniacki was watching the Gators' March Madness match with Tech in the Elite Eight. Walter Clayton Jr. rescued the Gators from defeat with two late three-pointers, which paved the way for the Florida team to recover a nine-point deficit and win the game 84-79.

Wozniacki shared her delight at the Gators' win on her Instagram stories, honoring them with a two-word salute:

"Go Gators!!"

Caroline Wozniacki (https://www.instagram.com/stories/carowozniacki/?hl=en)

David Lee played for the Gators from 2001 to 2005. As a Gator freshman, he was selected for the Southeastern Conference (SEC) freshman team.

Ad

Trending

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee appear to be settled in comfortable retirement

2024 Australian Open: Previews - Source: Getty

Former WTA World No. 1 Wozniacki announced her retirement from tennis in 2020 and dedicated the following three years to starting a family. Having had her two children, Olivia and James, she staged a comeback in 2023 and played 29 matches in 2024 on the Tour.

Ad

She had suggested that she'd play in January's Australian Open, but when she withdrew, the tennis world was left speculating as to whether she was now retired for good. At the time, she was interviewed by Eurosport (as reported by tennis365.com) and appeared to suggest that her absence would only be temporary:

"My body was not feeling great. When I started pre-season training, I was struggling with my body a little bit. I have rheumatoid arthritis, so it’s been an ongoing battle, but I am hoping with a little break I will be back again soon.”

Ad

Despite that claim, Wozniacki hasn't returned to the Tour. It is as yet unknown whether she'll be seen again playing professional tennis.

Wozniacki was the WTA's top player in the world for 77 weeks in 2010 and 2011. She won the 2018 Australian Open in a high-quality final when she defeated Simona Halep over three sets. She made two more Major final appearances in the US Open - losing to Serena Williams in 2014 and Kim Clijsters in 2009. She has won 30 WTA Tour singles titles, including the 2017 WTA Tour Finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback