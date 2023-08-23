Caroline Wozniacki garnered tremendous support from the crowd upon her return to the US Open. As a prelude to the prestigious American Slam, she prepared herself by participating in an exhibition match at the 'Legends of the Game' event.

Wozniacki announced her retirement from professional tennis in 2020. However in June, she surprised the world by announcing that she will make a comeback to the sport with plans of participating in the 2023 US Open.

With the Flushing Meadows in her sights, the Dane kickstarted her journey back to the court by competing at the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open. Unfortunately, she faced early exits in both tournaments.

Just before to the commencement of the American Slam, Caroline Wozniacki engaged in a 'Legends of the Game' match, alongside Kim Clijsters, Tommy Haas, and James Blake.

Fans were ecstatic to see Wozniacki back on the US Open court. One fan took to social media to share a video capturing the moment when Wozniacki basked in the cheers and shouts of the crowd. The Dane even hit a tennis ball towards the crowd, allowing anyone to have a chance at picking it up.

"Make some noise!! @carowozniacki is back!!" the fan captioned their Instagram story.

Caroline Wozniacki also re-shared the same video on her own social media.

"Making them experience the world in different countries is really cool" - Caroline Wozniacki on her return

Caroline Wozniacki made her return to court at the 2023 Canadian Open where she defeated Kimberly Birrell in the first round. Unfortunately, her journey was cut short when she was defeated by reigning Wimbledon champion, Marketa Vondrousova in the next round.

Following her first-round win against Birell, Wozniacki opened up about the importance of her family, particularly her two children, Olivia and James.

"I'm excited to be back competing and I think it's so important for me to have my family here. Coming back when you're 33 years old, and you've been on the circuit for so many years, doing it now with the kids, especially the eldest who is starting to understand, and making them experience the world in different countries is really cool," she said.

The former Australian Open champion further talked about her son, James, who was born in October last year.

"James' personality is developing enormously, he will also begin to understand soon, what a beautiful start for their lives! It's a gift I can give them and David can give them, and we'll have time to be with them, we won't miss out on their childhood."

Caroline Wozniacki also emphasized the significance of her and her husband David Lee's presence in the lives of Olivia and James.

"It's so important to me and David that we are with them [kids] at every stage of their lives, and at the same time I can live this fabulous dream of being able to play on the circuit, and maybe playing well," she said.