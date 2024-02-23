Caroline Wozniacki excited for release of new episodes of Netflix's reality show 'Love is Blind'

The sixth season of Netflix's hit reality show, 'Love Is Blind,' is underway, and Caroline Wozniacki couldn't be more excited about the release of new episodes.

Love Is Blind serves as a dating experiment where individuals seek love and commit to engagements without initially meeting face-to-face. Since its introduction in 2020, the show has garnered a substantial following. Its sixth season premiered on Valentine’s Day 2024, and new episodes are released weekly.

Wozniacki, who won the 2018 Australian Open, is one of the many celebrities who have expressed their love for the show. On Wednesday, February 21, the 33-year-old shared her enthusiasm for the series on Instagram by posting a picture of her TV screen, which displayed the seventh episode of the sixth season.

"Excitement is high tonight! New episodes are out 😄" Wozniacki captioned her Instagram story.

Caroline Wozniacki on Instagram

Caroline Wozniacki to compete in Indian Wells after five years with wildcard entry

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2024 Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki has secured a wildcard entry for the 2024 Indian Wells, marking her comeback to the WTA 1000 tournament after a five-year absence. The Indian Wells Tennis Garden will host the 2024 BNP Paribas Open from March 6-17.

Wozniacki won the Indian Wells trophy in 2011, beating 15th seed Marion Bartoli 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 in the final. She also reached the final in 2010 and 2013, losing to Jelena Jankovic and Maria Sharapova in straight sets, respectively. The Dane's latest appearance at the BNP Paribas Open was in 2019, where she faced a three-set defeat against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round.

The 2018 Australian Open champion recorded her weakest performance at the WTA 1000 tournament in 2007, 2016, and 2019, where she faced early exits.

"Excited to be back!! See you soon!," the Dane wrote on her Instagram stories.

Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram story

Wozniacki had a disappointing start to her 2024 season, where she lost in the first round to second seed Elina Svitolina in straight sets at the ASB Classic in Auckland. The Dane then kicked off her campaign at the Australian Open in Melbourne, where she faced 20th seed Magda Linette in the first round, who was eventually forced to retire mid-match due to a thigh injury.

Wozniacki faced defeat in the second round against Russian qualifier Maria Timofeeva in three sets.