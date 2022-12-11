Caroline Wozniacki on 'GOAT' Serena Williams: "A lot of Grand Slams I could have won if she hadn't been in my way"

Caroline Wozniacki heaped praise on Serena Williams and claimed that while the American's presence prevented her from winning a few Majors and other tournaments, she was honored to play at the same time as her.

While the pair have faced each other several times on the court, they are also good friends off it.

While talking to Tennis Channel, the Dane was asked about how she was such good friends with Williams. The 2018 Australian Open champion replied in jest saying that it was because the 41-year-old Williams defeated her on several occasions over the years.

Wozniacki praised the 23-time Grand Slam champion, calling her the greatest tennis player of all time, and applauded her for being a wonderful person off the court.

"Probably because she beat me way too many times. No, but really I think the fact that she's just a great person. She's not only in my opinion, the greatest tennis player of all time, the greatest that I have ever played against; she pushed me and all the other women to play better and step up, but also off the court, she's so thoughtful," she said.

"If I ever went through anything, she would be the first person to call and knock my door down to make sure that I was okay. I really appreciate that she has given back so much both on and off the court, and I think that's what makes her so special," she added.

The Dane also said that while playing Serena Williams was tough as she denied her a few Grand Slams and other tournaments, it was also an honor to share the court with her.

"You know, being at the same time as her playing was tough because there was a lot of tournaments that I feel I could have probably won or Grand Slams I could have won if she hadn't been in my way but at the same time, what an honor to be at the same time as her because I really got to play against again, for me, the best player to ever play this game," Wozniacki stated.

Caroline Wozniacki and Serena Williams: The head-to-head record

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki after the 2014 US Open final

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki locked horns on 11 occasions, with the former leading the head-to-head 10-1. The only time Wozniacki came out on top was when they met in the quarterfinals of the 2012 Miami Open. The Dane beat her friend 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the tournament where she lost to Maria Sharapova.

Williams and Wozniacki locked horns in just one final, which came at the 2014 US Open, where the former won 6-3, 6-3 to clinch her sixth title at Flushing Meadows.

