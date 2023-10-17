Caroline Wozniacki gushes over Ana Ivanovic's "cute" childhood memory with brother as she celebrates his birthday

Caroline Wozniacki recently reacted to Ana Ivanovic’s throwback tribute to her brother Milos on his birthday.

Both players have achieved remarkable success in their careers, winning Grand Slam titles and reaching the top ranking in the world. Ivanovic won the 2008 French Open and became World No. 1 shortly after, while Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open and held the top spot for a total of 71 weeks.

Ivanovic recently took to Instagram on Monday, October 16, to wish her brother on his birthday, posting a photo of the pair from their childhood days.

"Then as now - the best brother there is! 😊 Happy birthday, I wish you all the best ❤️," Ivanovic captioned the picture.

The post received many likes and comments from fans and fellow tennis players, including Wozniacki. The Dane commented on the photo that showed a young Ivanovic and her brother in front of a birthday cake.

"So cute 💗," she wrote.

Caroline Wozniacki on Instagram

A look at Caroline Wozniacki and Ana Ivanovic's head-to-head record

Ana Ivanovic and Caroline Wozniacki at the BNP Paribas Open

Both Caroline Wozniacki and Ana Ivanovic are former World No. 1 players, have won Grand Slam titles, and faced each other seven times in their careers. However, their head-to-head record is quite one-sided, with the latter leading 5-2.

The pair met for the first time at the 2008 Australian Open, where Ivanovic was the fourth seed and Wozniacki was unseeded. The Serb won in straight sets, 6-1, 7-6 (2). Later that year, they faced each other again at the French Open, with Ivanovic prevailing in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1. She went on to win her only Grand Slam title at Roland Garros that year.

The next five matches between them were all on hard courts. Wozniacki won their quarterfinal encounter at the 2010 China Open, 7-6 (1), 6-4, and their quarterfinal clash at the 2012 Dubai Championships, 6-3, 7-5.

Ivanovic took revenge at the 2012 Indian Wells Masters, where she defeated Wozniacki in the fourth round, 6-3, 6-2, and at the 2014 Monterrey Open, where she beat the Dane in the semifinals, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

The pair's last match was at the 2014 Toray Pan Pacific Open final in Tokyo, where Ivanovic claimed her fifth and final victory over Wozniacki, 6-2, 7-6 (2). The Dane retired from professional tennis in January 2020 only to return for the North American swing this year, while Ivanovic retired in December 2016.