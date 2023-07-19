Caroline Wozniacki hits practice courts ahead of return to action after 3-year retirement break

Caroline Wozniacki recently returned to the practice courts ahead of her comeback after a three-year retirement hiatus.

Wozniacki officially retired from professional tennis in 2020. However last month, she surprised the world by announcing that she will make a comeback to the sport. with plans of participating in the 2023 US Open.

Speaking to Vogue, the Dane recently expressed her eagerness to regain her rhythm and form before the US Open by competing in Montreal. She also revealed her intentions to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"So I’m going to play the US Open. There’s just an electric atmosphere in New York that I can’t get enough of, and I’ve played so well there for years and years," Wozniacki said. "I’ll start out playing in Montreal just to get back into the groove, and then we’ll all head to New York. After that, I’ll have a couple of months to prepare for Australia, and we’ll take it from there. The Paris Olympics are definitely a goal too."

Caroline Wozniacki, along with Venus Williams, has been granted a wildcard to participate at the 2023 Canadian Open.

The 33-year-old recently took to social media to share a video of herself sweating it out in a practice session, as she prepares for her highly anticipated comeback.

Wozniacki's Instagram story

Caroline Wozniacki to play Cincinnati Open, where she made her debut 18 years ago

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2020 Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki also confirmed her participation in the 2023 Western & Southern Open, held in Cincinnati, USA, where she was granted a wildcard into the main draw.

The Cincinnati Open holds a special significance in Wozniacki's career, as it marks the tournament where she made her WTA debut as an unranked, 15-year-old, in 2005.

The former World No. 1 expressed her immense joy and excitement at the prospect of competing in Cincinnati once again.

“I first came to Cincinnati when I was 15 years old in 2005. I am so happy to be back where I played my first WTA tournament. A big thank you to the tournament for this opportunity,” she said, in a press release.

Tournament Director Todd Martin expressed his enthusiasm for Wozniacki's return, saying that her comeback was "an exciting story" and that he was looking forward to seeing her compete in the event.

“Caroline coming back to tennis is an exciting story for all of us. The Western & Southern Open is proud to be part of this early stage of her return to the sport,” he said.

“Caroline has demonstrated remarkable grace and perseverance over the years, and we are confident that this next stanza of her career will be conducted similarly,” he added.

Caroline Wozniacki has participated in the Cincinnati on 11 occasions, achieving her best performance in 2014 when she reached the semifinals.

