Caroline Wozniacki and husband David Lee stun in casual NBA courtside looks as they cheer on the Knicks in win over the Bulls

Tennis veteran Caroline Wozniacki has been pictured alongside her husband David Lee at the New York Knicks game in Madison Square Garden. The Knicks posted a narrow 113-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls in front of their usual audience of celebrity stars. Former All-Star Lee, who is worth $40 million (according to celebritynetworth.com) played for the Knicks between 2010 and 2015.

Former WTA World No. 1 Wozniacki officially retired from tennis in 2020, and over the following three years started a family with Lee. Having had her two children she made a comeback in 2023 and played 29 matches on tour through 2024. Her withdrawal from the Australian Open in January has left many wondering if the Danish star is finally retired.

Wozniacki and Lee are regularly spotted at Knicks games, and Lee is usually at courtside when Wozniacki plays. Last year Wozniacki was asked in a post-match interview how the pair would fare if they came up against each other in their respective sports. She answered:

“I’m terrible at basketball. He’s 6‘ 9”. Maybe he could get one serve in but if he’s not playing with serves, neither of us has any chance”

The couple looked relaxed and happy as they took in the Knicks latest win, evidenced by the picture Wozniacki posted to her Instagram account:

Wozniacki spent 71 weeks as the WTA's best player in the world in 2010 and 2011. She won the 2018 Australian Open in an epic final when she defeated Simona Halep over three sets and made two appearances in the US Open finals - losing to Kim Clijsters in 2009, and Serena Williams in 2014. In total, she has won 30 WTA tour singles titles, including the 2017 WTA Finals.

Caroline Wozniacki has been married to David Lee since 2019 and the couple have two children

Meanwhile, basketball legend David Lee, 41, played college basketball for the Florida Gators before joining the Knicks in the 2005 NBA draft. He played for the Knicks for five years before short spells with the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and San Antonio Spurs. He appeared in two NBA All-Star games and was picked for the All-NBA Third team in 2013.

Caroline Wozniacki had a highly publicized relationship with top golfer Rory Mcilroy between 2011 and 2013, before meeting Lee and becoming engaged in November 2017. They married in 2019, with Serena Williams as one of Wozniacki's bridesmaids. Their daughter Olivia was born in June 2021, followed by son James in October 2022.

