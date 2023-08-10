Caroline Wozniacki on next destination after Canadian Open exit: "Wherever I go, my kids, my family will be there; I can't stay away"

Caroline Wozniacki's Canadian Open return ended in the second round in Montreal after the Dane lost to Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova.

Former World No. 1 Wozniacki hung up her tennis rackets in 2020 after the Australian Open. Since then, she has embraced motherhood and gave birth to a baby girl in 2021 and a baby boy in 2022. Earlier this year, in an article in Vogue, Wozniacki announced her comeback to the sport, aiming for the 2023 US Open,

Caroline Wozniacki received a wildcard for the 2023 Canadian Open. She was welcomed amid huge cheers and applause from the crowd during her first-round match against Kimberly Birrell.

The Dane won by a 6-2, 6-2 scoreline and was next up against Marketa Vondrousova in the following round. The Czech, who thwarted all of Wozniacki's attempts to make a comeback in the second set, won 6-2, 7-5.

Speaking to the media after her loss against Vondrousova, Wozniacki was asked if her family would accompany her on her next trips to Cincinnati and New York. The 33-year-old replied that as she can't stay away from her kids and family, they will travel everywhere with her.

"Yeah, for sure. They'll be with me everywhere. Wherever I go, my kids and my family will be there. So I can't stay away from them. I would miss them too much," she said.

She further stated how her daughter Olivia had a gala time at the Bouncy Castle World Down. Wozniacki added that, despite being just two years of age, Olivia was allowed to go and enjoy the castle.

"They're having a blast. Olivia explored the Bouncy Castle World down in the Old Harbor today, so she had a blast. You're supposed to be 3, but she's big and very coordinated for a 2-year-old, so she was allowed to go on it. Apparently had the time of her life this afternoon," Wozniacki added.

Caroline Wozniacki is set to compete at the Cincinnati Open 2023

National Bank Open Montréal - Day 2

Caroline Wozniacki will be traveling to Cincinnati to compete at the 2023 Cincinnati Open. Earlier in July, she was awarded a wildcard, which she accepted. The Dane made her WTA debut 15 years ago at the Cincinnati Open.

Reflecting on her upcoming return in Cincinnati, the former World No. 1 strolled down memory lane and touched upon the 2005 edition of the tournament. She also expressed her gratitude for being awarded the opportunity to compete at the Cincinnati Open again.

“I first came to Cincinnati when I was 15 years old in 2005. I am so happy to be back where I played my first WTA tournament,” Wozniacki said. “A big thank you to the tournament for this opportunity.”

Caroline Wozniacki's best result at the Cincinnati Open came in 2014 when she lost to Serena Williams in the semifinals.

The 2023 Cincinnati Open is set to commence on Saturday, August 12.