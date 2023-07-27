Caroline Wozniacki next match: When and where to watch the Dane's Canadian Open opener

Caroline Wozniacki will be making her return to tennis during the Canadian Open in Montreal, which will start on August 7.

The Dane last played a match at the 2020 Australian Open, where she reached the third round before losing to Ons Jabeur. Wozniacki announced her retirement from tennis after that and has since given birth to two children.

The Dane said not long back that she would make a comeback to tennis and would play at the US Open.

"I’m going to play the US Open. There’s just an electric atmosphere in New York that I can’t get enough of, and I’ve played so well there for years and years. Also, David (Lee) was a New York Knick for five seasons—we both love it there," Wozniacki told Vogue.

The former World No. 1 also said that she would play the Canadian Open before heading to Flushing Meadows while adding that the Australian Open and the Paris Olympics were also in her plans.

"I’ll start out playing in Montreal just to get back into the groove, and then we’ll all head to New York. After that, I’ll have a couple of months to prepare for Australia, and we’ll take it from there. The Paris Olympics are definitely a goal too," the Dane said.

Caroline Wozniacki received a wildcard for the Canadian Open. The Dane is scheduled to feature in the day session on the second day of the WTA 1000 event.

Caroline Wozniacki will feature on Day 2 of the Canadian Open

Wozniacki has won 16 out of 26 matches so far at the Canadian Open, winning the tournament in 2010. She also reached the final in 2017 before losing to Elina Svitolina. Her last appearance at the WTA 1000 event came in 2019 when she lost to an 18-year-old Polish qualifier named Iga Swiatek in the second round

Where to watch Caroline Wozniacki's opening match at the Canadian Open

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can watch the Canadian Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All Canadian Open matches will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches at the WTA 1000 tournament will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TVA Sports, DAZN and TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.