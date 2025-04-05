Caroline Wozniacki pens 5-word note in loving message to son James and daughter Olivia from beach outing

Caroline Wozniacki gave fans an inside glimpse into her life as a mom of two. The Danish tennis star shared a snap of a beach outing she enjoyed, penning a loving message for her kids James and Olivia.

Wozniacki shares two children with her husband and former NBA star David Lee. The duo announced that they were dating in 2017 and married two years later. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Olivia, in 2021, and their second child, a son named James, in late 2022.

Recently, Caroline Wozniacki enjoyed a fun beach outing with her children. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a snap of her kids enjoying some beach activities and wrote:

“Hard at work these two 😍.”

Since welcoming her two children, Wozniacki has returned to playing tennis on the WTA tour and often gives fans behind-the-scenes glimpses into her life of balancing motherhood and tennis.

Caroline Wozniacki on balancing her motherhood duties with tennis

Wozniacki at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

Caroline Wozniacki was a prominent force in the tennis world between 2010 and 2020. The Danish star reached the finals of the US Open twice, and in 2018, she won her maiden Grand Slam when she lifted the trophy at the Australian Open.

Wozniacki hung up her racket in 2020 but eventually returned to the sport in 2023. Since making her comeback, the 34-year-old has been juggling motherhood and tennis, and she once opened up about how she balances the two. Speaking at a press conference during the 2024 US Open, she said:

“My kids are there every single day, and I really appreciate it. It’s the best job in the world, and I love it.I try to make sure that I am still there as a 100% present mom while I’m also trying to balance being the best tennis player that I possibly can be. I think that’s where sometimes it can get a little tricky. Obviously my family is the most important thing to me, but at the same time, I love winning.”

Wozniacki went on to add that she sometimes felt guilty taking time away from her kids, but tries her best to manage the ‘mom guilt’, explaining:

“So finding that balance of being I need to take time out for myself and be able to recover and play and practice as much as I can and try not to feel guilty for taking a few hours away from the kids. I think that sometimes that mom guilt comes out, but I try and manage it as well as I can.”

Caroline Wozniacki has yet to compete in the 2025 season. Since making her comeback to tennis, her best results include a quarterfinals finish at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open and back-to-back Round of 16 appearances at the US Open.

