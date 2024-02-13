Caroline Wozniacki reacts to Serena Williams embracing the 'new version' of her body after giving birth to daughter Adira River

Caroline Wozniacki has reacted to Serena Williams after the 23-time Grand Slam winner admitted to embracing a 'new version' of her body.

On August 22, 2023, Serena Williams became a mother for a second time as she gave birth to Adira River Ohanian. Motherhood can have telling effects on a woman's body, and the 42-year-old would know all about it having given birth twice.

However, Williams, who has been quite vocal about the importance of body positivity, is taking it all in her stride. In a recent social media post, Williams shared a photograph of herself wearing a bikini and holding Adira. The post also featured a stirring caption:

"Right now I love that my body is not picture perfect. I love that I smell like milk - that milk sustains Adira Ohanian. I love getting to know a new version of my body. It is a change, but it's a change that has been well worth it." Williams wrote in an Instagram post.

Caroline Wozniacki, who is one of Williams' best friends from the world of tennis, reacted to the post with three fire emojis.

Caroline Wozniacki's comment.

Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, became parents for the first time on September 1, 2017, after the birth of Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Serena Williams once rushed to Caroline Wozniacki's defense after the Dane was accused of being racist

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic: Day 7

In December 2012, Caroline Wozniacki featured in an exhibition match in Brazil, where she faced Maria Sharapova. During the match, Wozniacki impersonated Williams by using towels to stuff her skirt and shirt. The crowd, which included Roger Federer, was in splits.

It was the second time that Wozniacki had impersonated Williams, with the first instance coming in 2011 during an exhibition in Slovakia. That year, Wozniacki impersonated Williams and proceeded to dance to a Rihanna song. This particular incident went under the radar, but the story turned out to be completely different for Wozniacki's 2012 impression.

After the 2012 impersonation went viral, Wozniacki faced stinging criticism, with many accusing her of being racist. However, Williams downplayed the controversy and defended Wozniacki.

"I know Caro and I would call her my friend and I don't think she (meant) anything racist by it," Williams wrote in an email in December 2012, via USA TODAY.

Since then, the bond between Wozniacki and Williams has grown. In 2023, the Dane returned to competitive tennis action after a long spell on the sidelines as she had become a mother of two herself. Prior to her 2023 US Open comeback, she revealed that Williams had been in touch with her.

"I obviously had this conversation with Serena quite a while back. She's supporting me whatever I do. She thought that it was really cool that I'm coming back." Wozniacki said during a press conference in August last year ahead of her US Open return.

