Caroline Wozniacki reacts to Serena Williams roller skating on the street in hot pink joggers while promoting her own makeup brand Wyn

Caroline Wozniacki recently reacted to Serena Williams roller skating on the street in vibrant hot pink joggers while promoting her makeup brand, Wyn.

Since retiring from professional tennis in 2022, Williams has shifted her focus towards enhancing and diversifying her business portfolio. Among her successful endeavors are Serena Ventures, a venture capital company, S by Serena, her clothing line, Nine Two Six Productions, a multimedia company, Serena Williams Jewelry, a jewelry line among others. The former World No. 1 has also invested in sports teams such as Angels City F.C, a soccer club that is a part of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), Miami Dolphins, a professional American football team, and the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC).

Recently, Serena Williams announced the launch of her latest business venture, a beauty brand named Wyn Beauty. To promote her new brand, Williams took to social media to share a series of pictures of herself roller skating in the streets, sporting a black crop top paired with hot pink joggers. She mentioned that her flawless makeup in the photos was achieved using products from Wyn Beauty.

"Even while rollerskating, @wyn makeup stays. And it was a hit! ✨ " Williams captioned her Instagram post.

Former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki took to social media to react to Serena Williams' post. She complimented the 23-time Grand Slam champion on her stunning appearance in the pictures, calling her "pretty".

"So pretty!!" Wozniacki commented.

Serena Williams recently flaunted the new neon legacy bag from the Gucci Valigeria travel collection

Serena Williams has been a long-time user of Gucci, a renowned Italian luxury fashion house. She has been a member of the Gucci family since 2017. Throughout this time, she has been spotted wearing Gucci dresses at prestigious events such as the 94th Academy Awards (Oscars 2022) and the 2023 Met Gala.

At the 2023 Met Gala, Williams made an appearance alongside her husband, Alexis Ohanian, where she also announced her second pregnancy.

In 2019, she co-chaired the Met Gala with Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, and Gucci's former designer and creative director, Alessandro Michele.

Recently, Williams took to social media to share a series of photos of herself boarding a private jet while showing off the new neon legacy bag from Gucci's Valigeria travel collection. This revamped bag has also been endorsed by other celebrities such as American model Kendall Jenner and Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny.

"Catch me if you can @gucci," Williams captioned her Instagram post.

