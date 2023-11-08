Caroline Wozniacki reacts to Serena Williams' shiny black attire as she dazzles during CFDA awards

Former World No. 1, Caroline Wozniacki, was impressed by Serena Williams' dress at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) awards on Tuesday, November 7.

At the awards ceremony in New York, the 23-time Grand Slam champion received the Fashion Icon of The Year award. Williams wore a custom corset gown in black sequins and puffed sleeves embroidered with pearls designed by American fashion designer Thom Browne.

On Tuesday, Serena Williams shared photos of herself wearing the dress on her Instagram account. Caroline Wozniacki then commented on the post "Wowowow!!" adding a fire emoji.

Caroline Wozniacki reacts to Serena's dress

Off the tennis court, Serena Williams has been successful in the fashion industry. Back in 2004, she signed a deal worth $40 million with Nike and she was featured on the Cover of Vogue magazine in 2015.

The 41-year-old also has her clothing line named 'S by Serena' and many other partnerships with fashion brands across the globe.

On Tuesday, BBC reported that in her acceptance speech at the CFDA Awards, Williams stated that fashion was fun to her and the tennis courts became a platform to express her style.

"I explored fashion and style as a way to distinguish myself. In many ways for me, the tennis courts became my runway," Williams said.

"I designed skirts out of denim and I wore purple tutus and bodysuits and put beads in my hair, and braids, It was really just a fun time for me," she added.

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki's friendship

2020 Women's ASB Classic: Caroline Wozniacki and Williams

The 33-year-old Caroline Wozniacki and Serena Williams have been good friends over the years.

Serena Williams retired from professional tennis in 2022. During her career, the duo played 11 times which includes Serena Williams' victory over Wozniacki at the 2014 US Open final.

In 2019, Wozniacki married former NBA star, David Lee, and Williams was one of Wozniacki’s bridesmaids at her wedding.

Another moment they showed the world their strong bond was at the New York City Marathon back in 2014. Wozniacki competed in the marathon and at the finish line, Williams was there to put a medal over her neck and celebrate with her.

Williams also supported Wozniacki's return to the tennis court after her three-year hiatus due to injuries and the birth of her two children. After her win over Kimberly Birrell in the first round of the Canadian Open back in August, Caroline Wozniacki posted about it on her Instagram account.

"3 years, 8 Months, 2 kids later! We are back baby!! Feels good to get the W today!" she captioned and Serena Williams commented, "Love it!"

