Caroline Wozniacki returns to gym training as she remains conspicuously absent on tour

Caroline Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion, has triggered talks of a potential comeback to the court after sharing images that show her back in the gym. The 34-year-old has played only sporadically on the WTA tour over the last two years, after a three-year hiatus during which she started a family with husband David Lee, the former New York Knicks basketball star.

Wozniacki's two children, Olivia and James, were born in 2021 and 2022, and the Dane attempted a comeback in 2023. She played 29 matches on the Tour in 2024, culminating in a fourth-round defeat to the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia in the US Open in August. Wozniacki hasn't played competitive tennis since.

It was something of a surprise when she took to her Instagram stories this week to post images of her working out in the gym. Wozniacki captioned the post with three words:

"Hello old friend"

Caroline Wozniacki IG Story | Source: Caroline Wozniacki Instagram/@carowozniacki

When Wozniacki first retired in 2020, she complained of rheumatoid arthritis. The condition, combined with her desire to have a family, forced her hand, and it seemed she had left tennis behind for good. Her comeback in 2023 was unexpected and was announced in an essay she wrote that was published in Vogue.

Caroline Wozniacki has insisted that she will be back playing tennis soon

Caroline Wozniacki, 2025 Australian Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

After Christmas of 2024, Wozniacki announced her intention to play in the Australian Open, 2025's first Major. Her subsequent withdrawal appeared to signal the end of a notable career that featured her one Major victory and 30 WTA Tour singles titles, including the 2017 WTA Tour Finals. At the time, she was questioned by Eurosport (as reported by tennis365.com) and insisted she was anything but retired:

"My body was not feeling great. When I started pre-season training, I was struggling with my body a little bit. I have rheumatoid arthritis, so it’s been an ongoing battle, but I am hoping with a little break I will be back again soon.”

Despite her protestations, Wozniacki has still been absent from the Tour. Wozniacki was the WTA's World No. 1 for more than 70 weeks in 2010 and 2011. Her Australian Open was won after a memorable final when she beat Simona Halep over three sets. She managed two more Grand Slam final appearances, both coming at the US Open - losing to Kim Clijsters in 2009 and tennis legend Serena Williams in 2014.

