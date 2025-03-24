Caroline Wozniacki's husband David Lee drops 1-word reaction to Tiger Woods confirming his relationship with Donald Trump's ex-daughter-in-law Vanessa

Caroline Wozniacki's husband, David Lee, reacted to Tiger Woods' confirmation of his relationship with Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law, Vanessa. Woods was rumored to allegedly be involved with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife and he finally confirmed the rumors.

Woods shared two images of himself with his 47-year-old partner Vanessa. He also added a heartfelt caption to his Instagram post.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

Danish tennis star, Wozniacki, her husband Lee, and Woods are connected through SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Company). Lee, the former NBA star, commented on Woods' post:

"Congrats @tigerwoods"

Caroline Wozniacki's husband David Lee's comment on Tiger Woods' post (Image: Instagram @tigerwoods)

Reports of Woods' secret romance with Vanessa surfaced in March, with The Daily Mail claiming the two have been dating since just before Thanksgiving. Page Six reported that Woods was hesitant to pursue the relationship due to his good relationship with the President of the USA, Donald Trump.

However, the couple eventually came around and confirmed their relationship. Vanessa and Trump Jr. divorced in 2018, while Woods was previously married to Elin Nordegren before dating Lindsey Vonn and later Erica Herman.

Caroline Wozniacki and husband David Lee are parents to daughter Olivia and son James

Caroline Wozniacki, her husband David Lee, and their daughter Olivia at the 2024 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Caroline Wozniacki was in a high-profile relationship with golfer Rory Mcllroy from 2011 to 2014. The couple was even engaged for five months before separating. In 2017, she revealed her relationship with NBA star David Lee. In the same year, they got engaged.

Lee and Wozniacki tied the knot in June 2019. Several tennis stars, including Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber, attended their marriage. The Dane played for a few more months before announcing her retirement after the 2020 Australian Open.

Wozniacki gave birth to a daughter Olivia in 2021 and a son James in 2022. The couple regularly shares moments of their family on social media.

Wozniacki made a sensational comeback to the WTA Tour in 2023. She played in the North American hardcourt season and competed in the 2023 and 2024 US Open. However, she has been mysteriously away from competition for the past few months, with no return date confirmed yet.

