Caroline Wozniacki's husband David Lee extends greetings to Angelique Kerber on her 36th birthday

Birthday wishes poured in from all corners for Angelique Kerber, with Caroline Wozniacki's husband David Lee also sending a special wish for her.

Angelique Kerber turned 36 years old on Thursday (January 18). The three-time Grand Slam champion had a roller-coaster couple of years, giving birth to her daughter Liana in February last year. She returned to the tour this year at the 2024 United Cup after being out of action for roughly a year.

Despite not being at her best, she lifted her first United Cup with Germany, after faltering in her previous two tries. Heading into the Australian Open on a high, Kerber fell in the first round to Danielle Collins of America in a tight three-setter.

Angelique Kerber celebrated her birthday two days after her exit at the 2024 Australian Open. She took to Instagram to thank everybody for an incredible past couple of years amidst her hiatus due to pregnancy.

Amongst everybody who took the time to wish her, her good friend Caroline Wozniacki's husband, David Lee, dropped in with a comment that read:

"Happy bday Angie!!!!"

Former World No. 1s Kerber and Wozniacki have forged a solid friendship after years together on the tour.

Both of them recently returned to the tour as mothers, with Wozniacki making her comeback last summer. The former Australian Open champion from Denmark has two children with her husband Lee, named Olivia and James.

Kerber and Wozniacki were among eight mothers who took part in this year's Australian Open.

Boris Becker among others also wished Angelique Kerber on her birthday

German tennis stars Angelique Kerber and Boris Becker

German great Boris Becker also dropped Angelique Kerber a congratulatory wish on her birthday in their native language.

"Congratulations," he wrote in German.

Becker has been a huge source of inspiration for compatriot Kerber throughout her career. She admitted in an interview that he was an idol of hers growing up, alongside the legendary Steffi Graff.

"Since I was a little kid, inspired by Steffi Graf and Boris Becker," she told Bild in October 2022.

Other notable figures from the tennis fraternity to wish Kerber on her special day included 2016 Olympic Gold medalist Monica Puig.