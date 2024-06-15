Caroline Wozniacki's husband David Lee "proud" of Dane as she earns Paris Olympics 2024 qualification through wildcard entry

Caroline Wozniacki received a special message from her "proud" husband David Lee for her achievement. The Dane recently earned a Paris Olympics 2024 qualification through a wildcard entry.

David Lee is a former American Basketball player who retired in 2017. Lee and Wozniacki have been married to each other since 2019. The couple are also blessed with two children. They are parents to daughter Olivia and son James.

The Former World No. 1 was given a wildcard entry to the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. The Dane is currently ranked 117th in the WTA rankings hence she failed to earn a direct qualification for the marquee event. Wozniacki took to social media to share the news. The 33-year-old announced the news with some throwback pictures from the Rio Olympics, where she was the flag bearer in the event's opening ceremony.

"Today I officially qualified for my 4th Olympics!!! Paris 2024, see you there!!! 🇩🇰 here a little throwback from Rio2016!"

After the announcement, the former Australian Open winner received a very special message from her husband David Lee. The 41-year-old commented under Wozniacki's Instagram post.

He wrote -

"So proud of you!!!!"

Adidas, one of the sponsors of Wozniacki, also congratulated the Dane. The German sports apparel brand commented,

"See you in Paris CW!"(emojis of medal and tennis racquet)

This will mark her fourth appearance at the Olympics. Wozniacki has previously represented Denmark in the 2008 Beijing, 2012 London, and 2016 Rio Olympics. She will represent her country along with Holger Rune and Clara Tauson in the Paris Olympics. She may also team up with Rune for the mixed doubles.

"If Caroline does not get a wild card, we will play qualifiers" - Caroline Wozniacki's father reveals plans for the Wimbledon 2024

Caroline Wozniacki with her father and coach - 2018 Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki's father Piotr has revealed plans for the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Wozniacki recently missed the 2024 Roland Garros as she did not receive a wildcard entry for the major.

Piotr said that his daughter will play in the qualifiers of Wimbledon if she does not get a wildcard entry for the tournament. He further confirmed Wozniacki will not continue playing tennis beyond this year and will retire.

He was quoted as saying -

"We will survive until the end of this season, until the last Grand Slam tournament, the US Open, and then we will leave it at that. We’ll see what happens with Wimbledon along the way. Before that, Caroline will try to play a tournament, maybe they will let us in. And at Wimbledon, if Caroline does not get a wild card, we will play qualifiers."

The Dane retired from tennis in 2020 but made a successful comeback to the sport in the later stages of 2023 after having two children.