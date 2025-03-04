Caroline Wozniacki's son James "on a mission" as he gets serious with his toy golf set

Caroline Wozniacki's son went "on a mission" to putt with his toy golf set. The toddler concentrated hard and attempted a few swings in the park.

Wozniacki tied the knot with former NBA all-star David Lee in 2019. She retired from professional tennis in 2020 and made a comeback in 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Olivia in 2021 and son James the following year.

The former World No. 1 enjoys a hearty family life and shares snippets of time with her children on social media. On Monday, January 3, she shared an Instagram story containing a short video of her son James.

In the clip, the toddler can be seen dragging his blue toy golf kit briskly through a hallway. Wozniacki used laugh-till-cry and golf emojis and captioned it:

"On a mission today."

Screengrab from Carlonie Wozniacki's Instagram @carowozniacki

In another clip, James can be seen adorably fixing his hair before Wozniacki begins counting down behind the camera. He hit the first two balls laid out before missing the mark repeatedly on the third.

"Mannerisms," Wozniacki captioned the clip with laugh-till-cry emoji.

Screengrab from Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram @carowozniacki

Other clips from Wozniacki's Instagram story included ones of daughter Olivia on a golf course attempting the game with a beginner's kit.

Caroline Wozniacki's children James and Olivia went fishing with her father Piotr

Caroline Wozniacki with her father Piotr Wozniacki in 2012. Image: Getty

Caroline Wozniacki hung up her racket in 2020 battling with rheumatoid arthritis. She made a comeback in 2023 and her last outing on the WTA Tour was the 2024 US Open where she fell to Beatriz Haddad Maia in the fourth round.

Throughout her career, her coach and father Piotr Wozniacki has been a central figure in her life. Though not retired, the Dane balances her time on and off the court and Piotr remains close to the former World No. 1's family.

In a recent Instagram story, Wozniacki shared a glimpse of Piotr bonding with his grandchildren. She posted a picture of the trio fishing.

"Kiddos fishing with grandpa," Wozniacki captioned the picture.

Screengrab from Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram @carowozniacki

Wozniacki was set to receive a wildcard at this year's Australian Open. However, the Dane pulled out due to her struggles with rheumatoid arthritis. She is yet to announce her next appearance on the WTA tour.

