"Caroline Wozniacki's superpower is accepting pain" - Andy Roddick in awe of 'so damn tough' Dane after US Open 3R win

Caroline Wozniacki has earned praise from Andy Roddick after the Dane came back from a set down to win her third-round match against Jennifer Brady at the 2023 US Open.

Wozniacki returned to tennis with her appearance in the 2023 Canadian Open. The Dane received a wildcard and beat Kimberly Birrell in the first round to win her first match in three years. But her joy was short-lived, as she lost to Marketa Vondrousova in the second round. She then lost in the first round of the Cincinnati Open.

Caroline Wozniacki received another wildcard as she traveled to New York to compete in the 2023 US Open. The former World No. 1 raised quite a few eyebrows by taking down 11th seed and former Grand Slam winner, Petra Kvitova in the second round. The Dane was up against former US Open semifinalist Jennifer Brady in the third round.

Facing the American, Wozniacki lost the first set, her first in the tournament, but eventually staged a comeback to advance to the fourth round of the Major. The Dane showcased her superior fitness as she took advantage of Brady's tiredness to eventually win the next two sets. The Dane won the match, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, at the end of almost two hours. It was the first meeting between Brady and Wozniacki on the tour.

Roddick, a former US Open winner, turned to social media to sing the praises of Wozniacki. The American was in complete awe of the Dane's tough nature and lauded her ability to accept pain.

"@CaroWozniacki superpower is accepting pain in these rallies. Can do it over and over again. She’s so damn tough. Doesn’t give an inch," Roddick wrote on X.

US Open 2023: Caroline Wozniacki will lock horns with Coco Gauff in the fourth round

Caroline Wozniacki will take on sixth seed Coco Gauff in the fourth round of the US Open 2023. It will be their first meeting on the tour.

Coco Gauff has been on an impressive run so far in the tournament. In the first round, she defeated Laura Siegemund, followed by a second-round win over Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva. Moving onto the third round, the American took out Belgium's Elise Mertens. The winner of this match will face either Iga Swiatek or Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals.

Gauff's best US Open performance was in 2022 when she lost to Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals. On the other hand, Caroline Wozniacki is a two-time US Open finalist.