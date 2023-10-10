The effects of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict on 'innocent children' deeply saddened former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki. Her concern was so profound that she sought comfort by hugging her own son.

For those who are unaware, Israel and Palestine have a long and controversial history, dating back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Israel recently witnessed one of the bloodiest attacks by Palestinian militants, Hamas, from the Gaza Strip on Saturday (October 7) which killed at least 1700 people and took others hostage.

The situation in Israel has created a stark division in public opinion. Some criticized the terrorist attack, while others claimed that the country's actions in Palestine provoked this response. What's clear, however, is the tragic toll on innocent people, particularly children, who are suffering for no reason.

Considering this, Caroline Wozniacki, who has a daughter called Olivia, and a son named James with her husband and former NBA player, David Lee, took to Instagram to express her feelings. She shared a photo of herself hugging her one-year-old son, saddened by the brutality against 'innocent children' in the Asian country.

"After seeing what's happening in Israel and all the innocent children being taken away from their families, tortured and killed, I am squeezing mine extra hard today," she wrote in the caption.

A brief look into Caroline Wozniacki's tennis comeback

Caroline Wozniacki returned to professional tennis this year after retiring from the sport in 2020.

Her first tournament after the long hiatus was the Canadian Open, where she easily defeated Kimberly Birrell in the first round. Wozniacki was, however, eliminated in the second round by reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

She then competed in the Cincinnati Open, where she was supposed to meet Elina Svitolina in the opening round. But Svitolina withdrew at the last minute forcing Wozniacki to face off against Varvara Gracheva, who won the match 6-4, 6-4.

Wozniacki's next appearance was at the US Open, where she advanced to the fourth round after defeating Tatiana Prozorova, Petra Kvitova, and Jennifer Brady.

The Dane then squared off against home-favorite and eventual winner Coco Gauff, and gave it her all, winning the second set after losing the first. However, that was not enough to keep her in the tournament, as Gauff eventually defeated her, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.