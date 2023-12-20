Caroline Wozniacki sends her best wishes to Victoria Azarenka's son Leo on his 7th birthday

Caroline Wozniacki wished Victoria Azarenka's son Leo on his seventh birthday.

Azarenka's son Leo was born in 2016 and turned seven on December 20. The Belarusian shared an image of the two on social media and penned a note of inspiration to wish her son on his seventh birthday.

Caroline Wozniacki commented on Azarenka's post and wished Leo a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday Leo!!!," the former World No. 1 wrote.

Caroline Wozniacki wishing Victoria Azarenka's son on his birthday

Caroline Wozniacki overturned her retirement during the 2023 season and returned to action after three years during the US Open Series. She reached the second round of the Canadian Open before exiting the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati in the first round.

Wozniacki then competed at the US Open and reached the fourth round following wins over Tatiana Prozorova, Petra Kvitova, and Jennifer Brady, but lost the contest 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to eventual champion Coco Gauff.

Caroline Wozniacki to start 2024 season at ASB Classic in Auckland

Caroline Wozniacki at the US Open

Caroline Wozniacki will start the 2024 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland. The Dane previously reached two finals at the WTA 250 event, losing 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to Venus Williams in 2015 before being beaten 6-4, 7-6(4) by Julia Goerges in 2018.

The 33-year-old will next compete at the Australian Open as a wildcard. This will be her first appearance at the Melbourne Major since 2020 which was when she initially retired from tennis

“There was a reason why I decided to (retire) in Australia, is because it's so special to me. I feel I have so much support there, I obviously won my first Grand Slam there, and it's just the happy Slam. But, lo and behold, three years later, I realised I still have something to give to the sport, and my passion's still there, and I feel like I'm still young enough to give it one last try," Wozniacki told the Australian Open podcast.

"I can't believe that it's only five weeks away. It feels like after the US Open I had so much time to prepare, and all of a sudden it's really sneaking up on me. I'm just so excited to be back," she added.

Wozniacki has a 36-12 win-loss record at the Australian Open so far, with her only Grand Slam triumph coming at the tournament in 2018, when she beat Simona Halep 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4 in the final.