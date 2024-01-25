Caroline Wozniacki sends her love to Serena Williams as American shares glimpse of her beach vacation in the Bahamas

Caroline Wozniacki recently expressed her admiration for Serena Williams’ latest pictures from her vacation in the Bahamas.

Williams and Wozniacki have been close friends for many years, both on and off the court. They have faced each other 11 times in their careers, with Williams leading the head-to-head 10-1. They have also teamed up for doubles, most recently at the 2020 ASB Classic in Auckland, where they lost to Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend in straight sets in the final.

Williams, who retired from professional tennis at the 2022 US Open, has been enjoying some well-deserved downtime in the Bahamas, where she has been soaking up the sun and the sea with her family.

On Wednesday, January 24, Williams took to Instagram to share some photos from her vacation in the Bahamas. In the picture, the American can be seen making a jumping mid-air pose at the seashore, wearing a black one-piece bikini and shades.

"Them: Don’t start jumping to conclusions… Me:" Williams wrote.

Wozniacki commented under the post with a heart and fire emoji.

"💗🔥"

Caroline Wozniacki, who came out of retirement in August 2023 after being away from the sport for three and a half years, recently suffered a second-round loss to Maria Timofeeva in three sets at the 2024 Australian Open.

"When Serena Williams was on, I don't think anyone here would be able to beat her" - Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki and Serena Williams at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic

Caroline Wozniacki expressed her belief that former tennis star Serena Williams has the capability to defeat any of the current Top 10 players on the WTA's circuit.

During a media interaction leading up to the 2024 Australian Open, Wozniacki shared her perspective on comparing present-day top-ranked players with those from half a decade ago.

"I think it's hard to - I don't know - compare the old top 10 with the new top 10. Obviously, a few of the players that are in the top 10 now or top of the game were playing when the old top 10 was there," Wozniacki said.

Wozniacki added that she finds it challenging to draw comparisons between someone like Serena Williams and the younger generation, saying that the American could easily outplay them.

"I mean, you can't really compare someone to Serena, in my opinion. I think when Serena was on, when she was playing her best tennis, I don't think anyone here would be able to beat her. I'm saying that with having played basically anyone on tour," she added.

