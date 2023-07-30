Caroline Wozniacki sends love to Victoria Azarenka's heart-touching post about son Leo

Caroline Wozniacki recently expressed her admiration for former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka's adorable post about her son Leo.

Azarenka announced the birth of her son in December 2016. Her maternity leave and a slew of other injury-related issues kept the Belarusian off the circuit. By 2017, as she was preparing for a comeback, her relationship with ex-boyfriend Billy McKeague started fraying.

The couple's subsequent split was followed by a protracted legal battle over Leo's custody, resulting in Azarenka taking an extended professional sabbatical in late 2017. She eventually won the battle and now lives happily in Florida with her son.

Victoria Azarenka, who frequently shares updates of her son's life via social media, recently took to Instagram to post a picture of herself with Leo. In the caoption, she wrote that while she isn't perfect, her son's presence in her life is "perfectly right."

"I may not be perfect, but when I look at my son I know that I got something in my life perfectly right," she wrote.

The two-time Grand Slam champion's post caught the attention of her former rival Caroline Wozniacki. The Dane was overjoyed to see it and commented with a heart sign to express her support.

"My son wants to come to my matches, it's still a bit of a hard feeling for me" - Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka pictured with Leo at the 2022 Australian Open.

During the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Victoria Azarenka was asked how she balances tennis and motherhood. The 33-year-old responded by saying that her son is now in school, so she has some free time after dropping him off.

"Well, it has changed quite a bit throughout the years. My son is six-and-a-half years old now, and he started school, so I have a little bit of free time once I drop him off to school during the day," Azarenka told the reporters.

The Belarusian added that the mother's guilt that comes with wanting time for oneself made her feel selfish at times.

"But for me the biggest challenge, I would say, was an emotional attachment is kind of carrying that guilt of having time for myself and plan my day to be sometimes a little bit selfish. I had a feeling that I don't want to miss out on really anything when he's growing up," she said.

Victoria Azarenka also discussed how her son wants to attend her matches and how his presence distracts her.

"So now my son wants to come to my matches (smiling). It's still a bit of a hard feeling for me, because I get a bit distracted. I have tried that in 's-Hertogenbosch, and it was very awesome moment to share, but at the same time it kind of takes me a bit, you know, into my mom mode too much rather than being a tennis player," she said.