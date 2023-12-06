Caroline Wozniacki set to return to Australian Open four years after farewell, receives wildcard for 2024 edition

Caroline Wozniacki received a wildcard for the Australian Open 2024 and is set to make a return to Melbourne Park after four years.

Wozniacki last featured at the Asia-Pacific Major in 2020 when she reached the third round before losing to Ons Jabeur. The tournament was supposed to be the Dane's swansong in tennis but she reversed her retirement earlier in 2023 and returned to action during the US Open Series.

Wozniacki will start her 2024 season at the ASB Classic and will then compete at the Australian Open after receiving a wildcard.

“I have so many wonderful memories of Melbourne, and of course, winning the Australian Open is an all-time career highlight," the Dane told the Australian Open podcast. "Melbourne’s one of my most favorite cities in the world, and I can’t wait to share it with my family and my kids. It’s obviously a tournament I feel extremely comfortable at. I love the balls, I love the court, and I love the fans."

“And I hope that I get a nice welcome back when I see everyone there - and I’m sure I will; it really is a special place. I’m truly grateful to everyone for the wildcard and having the opportunity to compete again at the AO in January," she added.

The Australian Open is statistically Caroline Wozniacki's most successful Grand Slam as it is the only one she has won, triumphing in 2018 after defeating Simona Halep in the final. The Dane has won 36 out of 48 matches at the Melbourne Major and her win percentage of 75% is the highest she has had at any Grand Slam.

Caroline Wozniacki won four out of seven matches in 2023

Caroline Wozniacki in action during her exhibition match against Maria Sakkari in Mexico

Wozniacki played only seven matches throughout the 2023 season, winning four of them.

Her first tournament since 2020 was the Canadian Open in Montreal where she reached the second round before losing 6-2, 7-5 to Marketa Vondrousova. She then suffered an opening-round exit at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, losing 6-4, 6-4 to Varvara Gracheva.

Wozniacki's last tournament of the 2023 season was the US Open and she reached the fourth round after wins over Tatiana Prozorova, 11th seed Petra Kvitova and Jennifer Brady before losing 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to eventual champion Coco Gauff.

The Dane's performances in her seven matches in 2023 will see her end the year as the World No. 242.