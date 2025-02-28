Caroline Wozniacki shares happy moment of her children James and Olivia fishing with her father Piotr

Caroline Wozniacki, the former World No. 1, gave her fans a heartwarming glimpse into her personal life by sharing a beautiful moment of her father, Piotr Wozniacki, fishing with her two children, James and Olivia.

The serene image, posted on her Instagram, captured a peaceful evening by the riverfront against the backdrop of a stunning city skyline. In the picture, Piotr was seen holding a fishing rod with his grandchildren sitting beside him, keenly watching. Caroline captioned:

"Kiddos fishing with grandpa"

Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram story - Source: Instagram/@carowozniacki

Wozniacki, who made a comeback to professional tennis in 2023 after retiring in 2020, has always emphasized the importance of family. Her career continues to inspire many, but moments like this remind us just how much joy she derives from being a mother.

Piotr Wozniacki, her father, has been an integral part of Caroline's journey, leading her to the pinnacle of tennis. Now, he's doing grandfather duties and savoring a quieter place as he makes memories with his grandchildren.

Wozniacki's last tournament was the US Open 2024, where she reached the fourth round of the tournament, falling to Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, who was the 22nd seed of the tournament, in three sets. She was supposed to participate in this year’s Australian Open after receiving a wild card but pulled out silently without stating any reasons at that moment.

Later, Wozniacki did reveal her reasons for opting out of the tournament. While speaking to Eurosport, she said:

“My body was not feeling great. When I started pre-season training I was struggling with my body a little bit. I have rheumatoid arthritis so it’s been an ongoing battle but I am hoping with a little break I will be back again soon.”

When the Danish player announced her withdrawal without giving any reasons, many thought that she might be retiring for the second time. However, fans and the tennis world can relax as that’s not the case. Even though she has not announced her next participation in the tour, it’s confirmed that the former World No.1 will be back in action in no time.

Caroline Wozniacki prioritizes her family over her professional career

Caroline Wozniacki with her husband and her daughter at the 2024 Australian Open - Source: Getty

The 2018 Australian Champion had decided to bring her kids to Melbourne when she received the wildcard entry at this year’s Australian Open, but it was kept on hold due to her physical challenges.

After marrying David Lee, a former NBA basketball player, in 2019, Wozniacki retired from tennis in 2020. She returned to the sport in 2023 for her sheer passion and love for tennis, but family has remained her top priority.

During her retirement, Wozniacki gave birth to two children: Olivia, her daughter in 2021, and James, her son in 2022. She has often talked about her evolution after becoming a parent and how it completely changed her perspective as an athlete and shifted her priorities.

"Having kids makes a big difference. Obviously my kids are there every day and I'm so grateful for that. It's the best job in the world and I love it. I try to make sure that I'm still a 100 per cent present mum whilst also trying to balance being the best tennis player I can be. I think that's where it can get a bit tricky sometimes," Caroline said via ‘Punto de Break.’

The 34-year-old mother is setting up a beautiful example by balancing her athletic journey alongside her motherhood. She continues to inspire millions of people on and off the court, underscoring the importance of family and love over momentary happiness, which is gained through materialistic wins.

