Caroline Wozniacki shares hilarious text conversation between her husband and her about daughter Olivia taking down the baby monitor

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki seems to be enjoying her retirement with her newborn child and husband David Lee.

The former Australian Open winner shared a screenshot of the conversation with her husband where they exchanged hilarious notes about their newborn daughter taking down the baby camera over the crib. Their daughter eventually managed to break the baby monitor after persistent efforts. The Danish applauded the creative efforts her baby took to reach the camera.

"She is trying to take the Nannit (baby monitor) down again, we definitely need the wall mounted for her. She definitely ripped parts of the tape off. I could hear it but not see it from the camera angle. Our daughter is innovative and presitent, will give her that! She went back..again," she texted.

Caroline Wozniacki on her Instagram story

Caroline Wozniacki announced her retirement from professional tennis in December 2019. She has won 30 WTA titles and held the number 1 ranking for 71 weeks. She became the first Danish to win a Grand Slam since winning the 2018 Australian Open.

Wozniacki married former NBA player David Lee in June 2019. Following her retirement, the Danish former World No. 1 shared that she wanted to start a family with her husband and they gave birth to 'Olivia,' her first daughter. On June 19, 2022, Wozniacki announced on her Instagram account that she is expecting her second child.

"My home country has a special meaning to me and I want to pass that on to my children" - Caroline Wozniacki

Carolina Wozniacki on her motherhood

Caroline Wozniacki became the first person from Denmark to win a Grand Slam at the 2018 Australian Open. Wozniacki has forever believed in her roots and as a mother of two, she stated that she wants to raise her daughters in a mix of two cultures.

In an interview with Voresborn, she expressed that her home country holds a special meaning to her and that she will pass it on to her children.

"I was recently interviewed about my life as a mother and my thoughts on parenting in the mix of two cultures. My home country has a special meaning to me and I want to pass that on to my children. In my ambassadorship with the Danish baby and toddler brand BIBS, my children are able to grow up with a brand that has a strong heritage and a Danish story that they can be a part of no matter where we live. That is meaningful for me," Woznacki said.

Aside from spending time with her family and kids, Caroline Wozniacki has recently done some commentary for the Tennis Channel in the United States.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far