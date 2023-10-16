Caroline Wozniacki shows off her daughter Olivia's growing athleisure collection

Caroline Wozniacki highlighted her daughter Olivia's blossoming athleisure wardrobe with genuine enthusiasm.

The former World No. 1 made a stunning comeback to tennis a few months back, following a three-year retirement period. She was last seen competing at the 2023 US Open, where she reached the fourth round.

The Dane opted to not compete at the ongoing Asian tennis swing, but is expected to join the women's tour soon. Rejoicing her time off tour, she avidly explored her daughter Olivia's latest athleisure wear.

"Olivia's athleisure collection is on 🔥😍," Caroline Wozniacki said while sharing a story on Instagram.

Caroline Wozniacki shows off her daughter Olivia's athleisure collection

The picture showcases crisp and timeless designs of kids' jackets with shades of light yellow, baby pink, white and dark blue.

The former Australian Open champion, who tied the knot with David Lee in June 2019, promptly declared her retirement from professional tennis to start a family. The couple is now blessed with two children, daughter Olivia and son James.

In a recent interview, the Danish sportswoman discussed her marriage and life beyond the tennis court. She expressed her desire to achieve personal goals and pursue her various passions.

"I've always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it's time to be done. I've realized that there is a lot more in life that I'd like to accomplish off the court," Caroline Wozniacki said.

"Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward," she added.

Caroline Wozniacki set to begin her 2024 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland

2023 US Open - Day 7

Caroline Wozniacki has revealed her plans to commence her 2024 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Dane made a remarkable comeback in August and is looking forward to returning to the tournament, where she has participated on seven occasions since 2009.

This highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place from January 1 to January 13, 2024. Wozniacki shared a video message, officially confirming her participation in the tournament.

I’m so excited to come back to Auckland. I have amazing memories from playing in Auckland," she said on Instagram. "It’s going to be my children’s first time there. It’s amazing that I can come back and prepare as well as I possibly can for the Australian Open."

She continued:

"I love the fans in Auckland. I always have had an amazing time there. I thought it was going to be my best preparation and also the best place for my family to come and start the new season,” Wozniacki added.

The 33-year-old advanced to the fourth round of the US Open, triumphing over opponents such as Tatiana Prozorova, Petra Kvitova and Jennifer Brady. However, she lost to eventual champion, Coco Gauff, in a thrilling three-set match.