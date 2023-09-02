Caroline Wozniacki sports custom necklaces bearing her children's names at US Open 2023

Caroline Wozniacki donned necklaces with the names of her daughter Olivia and son James at the 2023 US Open.

Wozniacki, who won the Australian Open in 2018, decided to end her professional career after the 2020 edition of the same tournament.

The Dane had been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2018 and wanted to focus on other aspects of life such as starting a family with her husband David Lee, a former NBA player. The couple welcomed Olivia in June 2021 and son James in October 2022.

However, the 33-year-old did not lose her passion for the game and announced her return to the WTA Tour in June 2023. She made her comeback at the Canadian Open in August, where she won her first match against Australia's Kimberly Birrell in straight sets.

A picture of Wozniacki wearing necklaces was posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, September 1. It shows the Danish star's special gesture to honor her kids.

"Caro wearing necklaces with her kids’ names on them," Tennis Channel tweeted.

Caroline Wozniacki has been impressive at the US Open so far, reaching the fourth round with wins over Tatiana Prozorova, Petra Kvitova, and Jennifer Brady.

At a press conference following her victory against Prozorova, Wozniacki fielded questions about her mental readiness, particularly in light of her new role as a mother.

"I think once a competitor, always a competitor. I know what I need to do out there," said Wozniacki. "When I'm with the kids, I'm with the kids 100%. When I'm zoned in on the match, I'm there 100%. I gave the kids a big kiss."

Caroline Wozniacki takes on Coco Gauff in US Open Round of 16

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2023 US Open

Caroline Wozniacki will take on Coco Gauff in the Round of 16 on Sunday, September 3.

The two players have never faced each other before, and their contrasting styles and stories make it a must-watch for tennis fans.

Wozniacki is playing in only her third event since coming out of retirement earlier this year. The Danish veteran, who has reached the US Open final twice (2009 and 2014), has been remarkable in her comeback, beating American Jennifer Brady in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, in the third round.

Gauff has already won three WTA titles this year, including the Cincinnati Open. The sixth-seeded American teenager has displayed her speed, power, and resilience in her matches, coming back from a set down to beat Elise Mertens in the third round.

The match between Caroline Wozniacki and Coco Gauff will be a clash of generations. The former is known for her defensive skills, consistency, and court coverage, while the latter is known for her aggressive strokes, serve, and net play.

The winner of this match will advance to the quarterfinals, where they will face either World No. 1 Iga Swiatek or 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko.