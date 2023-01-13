Caroline Wozniacki surprised to spot "bestie" Serena Williams in Glass Onion

Serena Williams continues to delight her fans even after stepping away from the game, which she dominated for close to two decades.

Williams, who authored a children's picture book called The Adventures of Qai Qai, recently appeared in the movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Her short cameo was enough to thrill the audience.

Caroline Wozniacki shared a clip from the film on social media with a caption that underlined her lasting friendship with the American tennis star.

"Ohh hello bestie, @Serena Williams"

The scene featuring Serena Williams from the film, which starred Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, and Janelle Monáe has captured the imagination of fans around the world.

Following a theatrical release in November, the movie was made available on the Netflix platform during Christmas.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who plays herself in the movie, is shown to have an interaction with James Bond star Daniel Craig in the film. The movie is notably a sequel to the 2019 movie Knives Out.

Jake Anderson @ThoseWhoDwell Best gag in Glass Onion is Serena Williams holding a copy of ‘Gravity’s Rainbow’ in Miles Bron’s gym. Best gag in Glass Onion is Serena Williams holding a copy of ‘Gravity’s Rainbow’ in Miles Bron’s gym. https://t.co/jUo5H4GC23

Caroline Wozniacki, who has partnered Serena Williams on the court, has also been spotted with the tennis legend off it.

José Morgado @josemorgado Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki are into the doubles final in Auckland.



They are both 6-0 this week and can face each other in the singles final as well.



Nice story to start 2020.



[getty] Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki are into the doubles final in Auckland.They are both 6-0 this week and can face each other in the singles final as well.Nice story to start 2020.[getty] https://t.co/PAyf8aNVJ1

The duo reached the finals of the ASB Classic in 2020 while playing alongside each other for the first time ever. They went down to Taylor Townsend and Asia Muhammed in the summit clash.

Wozniacki, who was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis after winning the 2018 Australian Open, retired from professional tennis at Melbourne Park in 2020.

Luis. @serenapower_ Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki at Candice Swanepoel's birthday party last night in NYC. 📸: Getty Images Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki at Candice Swanepoel's birthday party last night in NYC. 📸: Getty Images https://t.co/qbb0lHB3kR

Serena Williams and Coroline Wozniacki's on-court rivalry

Friend more than rivals - Williams and Wozniacki

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki have played each other a total of 11 times, with the American emerging triumphant on a whopping 10 occasions.

The two first met as part of a quarterfinal in Sydney back in 2009 with Williams prevailing in a three-setter. The second meeting between the two players in a Tour Championship semifinal the same year did not last long. This was because Wozniacki had to retire midway through the second set.

We Are Tennis Italia @WeAreTennisITA



Il

"Caroline Wozniacki and Serena Williams, a fantastic friendship, but there was never history on the pitch. Almost. On #27 March 2012, Caroline Garcia wins for the first and last time against Serena, in the quarterfinals in Miami in two sets. At the end of her career the balance is 10 to 1 for Serena"

"Caroline Wozniacki and Serena Williams, a fantastic friendship, but there was never history on the pitch. Almost. On #27 March 2012, Caroline Garcia wins for the first and last time against Serena, in the quarterfinals in Miami in two sets. At the end of her career the balance is 10 to 1 for Serena"

The Dane lost to her more fancied opponent in the semifinals of the 2011 US Open before stunning Williams in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open in 2012.

The 6-4, 6-4 victory remains Wozniacki's only triumph against her friend and rival. The final tour meeting between the two took place during the semifinals of the 2014 WTA Finals, where Williams won a three-setter.

