Caroline Wozniacki is moving on from her 2024 Madrid Open loss by treating herself to some quality time with her husband, former NBA player David Lee, and their two children, Olivia and James.

Wozniacki recently competed at the WTA 1000 in Madrid as a wildcard. Her campaign, though, came to a grinding halt in the opening round -- she was outfoxed by Italy’s Sara Errani 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.

She's now spending some downtime with her close ones before she begins her preparations for the next tournament. The former World No. 1, who primarily resides in Florida with her family, recently gave fans a peek into her trip to her home country, Denmark.

As per her social media updates, Caroline Wozniacki and her husband David Lee visited ‘Bakken’ – the world’s oldest amusement park – with their daughter Olivia and son James. The couple was also accompanied by their family friends.

The Dane shared a few clips of her kids enjoying the rides at the park.

"What a special day today was," she wrote on Instagram.

"Love and excitement," she added.

Caroline Wozniacki on Instagram

Caroline Wozniacki spent some quality time with her children in Monte Carlo before Madrid Open 2024

Caroline Wozniacki pictured at the WTA 500 Charelston Open.

Before traveling to Madrid and Denmark, Caroline Wozniacki also spent some fun time on the beach with Olivia and James in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

"Quality time," she wrote on Instagram, sharing an adorable picture of the trio.

Wozniacki, who came out of retirement in 2023, has made the Monte-Carlo Country Club her training ground. She's often spotted training at the venue between tournaments, with fellow tennis players, including her compatriot Holger Rune.

In Indian Wells this year, the 2018 Australian Open champion also spoke about the effort she’s put in to return to the tour as a mother after her initial retirement in 2020.

"I think my fitness and my physique is definitely better now than it was at the (2023) US Open. I think a lot of hard work has been put into it," Wozniacki said in her press conference in March.

She revealed that she struggled to attain her best level as an athlete after giving birth to Olivia in 2021 and James in 2022.

"It's not easy after pregnancy to come back and feel 100 percent as a top athlete, and after two kids, I think it's even harder. I felt that was the case," she added. "There's a lot of little knickknacks, your body changes slightly after carrying a baby."

Caroline Wozniacki, who was unranked when she came out of retirement in August last year, has made great strides since then. She's ranked World No. 115 and will hope to re-enter the top 100 during the upcoming claycourt tournaments.