Caroline Wozniacki's daughter Olympia might only be a year and a half old, but the Dane has started "training" for tennis already under the watchful eye of her mother and father.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the former Australian Open champion shared video footage of her daughter's "camp," including adorable footage of the toddler running drills on their home grass.

A second clip showed Olivia playing around with tennis balls and throwing them over to her father David Lee - a two-time NBA All-Star player himself - with her mother proudly ecstatic about her child's prowess at the skill.

"We started training camp already," Wozniacki captioned the post.

After welcoming their first child in 2021, Lee and Wozniacki turned parents for the second time last year, revealing the birth of their son James in October.

Caroline Wozniacki was a former junior World No. 2

Wozniacki at the 2020 Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki was an early bloomer herself, making her debut on the ITF junior tour at the age of 13. A former Orange Bowl winner, the Dane rose as high as World No. 2 on the circuit, winning the 2006 Wimbledon girls' title.

On the main WTA Tour, the former World No. 1 made her debut in 2005, but did not win her first title until 2008, when she won the Nordic Light Open in Stockholm without dropping a set. For her first Grand Slam, however, Wozniacki had to wait until 2018, when she won the Australian Open as the second seed.

The 32-year-old won the title by defeating Simona Halep in the final, becoming the first Dane to win a singles Grand Slam in tennis history. She defeated Kiki Bertens, Magdalena Rybarikova, Carla Suarez Navarro and Elise Mertens along the way.

Caroline Wozniacki had previously finished as the runner-up at two Majors, falling in the 2009 US Open to Kim Clijsters and to Serena Williams at the 2014 edition at Flushing Meadows. By winning the event in Melbourne, Wozniacki ascended to the top of the WTA rankings, a position she has held on to for 71 weeks in total.

Wozniacki is one of four women to have become World No. 1 before winning their first Grand Slam -- Halep, Clijsters and Amelie Mauresmo being the other three. The Dane hung up her racquet at the 2020 Australian Open, losing in the third round to Ons Jabeur. After her retirement, she played a farewell match in Copenhagen in April 2022 to bid adieu to her fans for one last time at home.

