Caroline Wozniacki, Victoria Azarenka and other tennis players congratulate Johanna Konta on the birth of her child

Caroline Wozniacki and Victoria Azarenka are among the many tennis players who have congratulated Johanna Konta on the birth of her child.

The former British No. 1 announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post back in May and gave birth to her baby girl on September 12, naming her Emmeline.

Johanna Konta posted a picture of herself and her daughter on Instagram on Tuesday, captioning it:

"Baby Emmeline 12/09/22."

Johanna Konta's post was soon flooded with congratulatory comments and many of those came from the tennis community. Caroline Wozniacki and Victoria Azarenka both congratulated the 31-year-old on becoming a mother.

Ashleigh Barty also sent her wishes to Konta, writing:

"Congrats Jo!! Hope you’re both doing well"

Fellow Brit Naomi Broady wrote:

"Welcome little Emmeline!! Well done mum and congratulations to you both."

Other Brits who sent their congratulatory messages include Heather Watson, Jodie Burrage and Katie Swan. Monica Puig, Madison Brengle and Alison Riske, too, showered their love on Johanna Konta's photo.

Here's a screenshot of the comments on the new mother's Instagram post:

Johanna Konta retired from tennis in December 2021

Konta announced her retirement from tennis on social media in December 2021, saying that she was grateful for the career she has had.

"Grateful! This is the word I've probably used the most during my career, and is the word that I feel explain it the best at the end," Konta wrote. "My playing career has come to an end, and I am so incredibly grateful for the career it turned out to be. All the evidence pointed towards me not "making" it in this profession.

"However, my luck materialised in the people that came to my life and impacted my existence in ways that transcended tennis. I am so incredibly grateful for these people. You know who you are," her post continued.

Konta won four singles titles throughout her career, with her biggest accomplishment being winning the Miami Open in 2017. Her final tournament victory came at the Nottingham Open last season, where she beat Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-1 in the final.

She has reached three Grand Slam semifinals — at the 2016 Australian Open, 2017 Wimbledon and the 2019 French Open. Konta attained a career-best ranking of fourth in 2017.

