Caroline Wozniacki recently said that former tennis professional Serena Williams could beat any of the current Top 10 players on the women's circuit.

Wozniacki is preparing to participate in the Australian Open after a gap of four years. Her last campaign Down Under in 2020 ended in the third round with a loss to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur. She announced her retirement shortly after but returned to tennis in August 2023.

Ahead of the 2024 Australian Open, Wozniacki interacted with the press and voiced her opinion on comparing the current top-ranked players to those half a decade ago.

"I think it's hard to - I don't know - compare the old top 10 with the new top 10. Obviously, a few of the players that are in the top 10 now or top of the game were playing when the old top 10 was there," the 33-year-old said.

Wozniacki said that she can't compare someone like Serena Williams with the younger generation as she felt the American could take them down easily on her best day.

"I mean, you can't really compare someone to Serena, in my opinion. I think when Serena was on, when she was playing her best tennis, I don't think anyone here would be able to beat her. I'm saying that with having played basically anyone on tour," she added.

Notably, Wozniacki herself was able to down Serena Williams only once. She played a total of 11 matches against the 23-time Grand Slam champion and her sole victory came in the Miami Open quarterfinals in 2012.

"It's hard to be compared to Serena Williams" - Caroline Wozniacki

Serena Williams (L) and Caroline Wozniacki

During the same press conference, Caroline Wozniacki further asserted that women's tennis is reaching new heights with the current lot playing their hearts out.

"With that being said, I think we have very strong players, players that are performing at a very high level. I think we're pushing tennis in the right direction. I think there's a lot more players that are playing on a very high level. That's been a continuous thing for quite a while now," Wozniacki stated.

The Dane later remarked that equating the new generation with the old isn't a sensible approach and reiterated that no one can be put next to Serena Williams.

"Again, I think it's hard to compare apples with pears. The old top 10 had the greatest of all time, if not of all tennis, but female and women's tennis. It's hard to be compared to her [Williams]," she added.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas