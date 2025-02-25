"Case is over" - Ben Shelton refuses to get into the details of Jannik Sinner's ban, issues firm response

The announcement of a three-month ban on Jannik Sinner invited views from several members of the tennis community. This time, it was Ben Shelton's turn but the American didn't seem to have a will to discuss the ongoing controversy. He simply decided to stay focused on his game instead.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner accepted a three-month doping ban after reaching an agreement with WADA. He tested positive for clostebol, a banned substance, which he said got into his body through massages and sports therapy from his support team. Although an independent tribunal had cleared him, WADA appealed the decision. His ban started on February 9 and will end on May 4. However, the ATP star is allowed to begin training again on April 13.

Renowned journalist Ben Rothenberg has covered the whole case through various mediums. He had a conversation with Ben Shelton to find out what the American thinks about the decision against his co-player. While other players either criticized the decision or applauded it, Shelton decided to stay mum and focused on the events ahead.

“Settlement’s over. Case is over. I’m just glad that we can play now, move on. My thought’s are my thoughts, but I’m ready to start playing and stop talking about it. A lot of people want to talk, and I’m honestly just here to play," he responded.

Ben Shelton's last meeting with Jannik Sinner was at the 2025 Australian Open. The Italian took down Shelton in a three-setter semifinal showdown to finally lay his hands on the trophy for a second consecutive year.

Coco Gauff's ex-coach shares his thoughts on Jannik Sinner's ban

Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert emerged as one of those who supported him amid the controversy. The renowned tennis entity slammed ITIA's decision to impose a three-month ban on Sinner. According to him, the quantity of Clostebol detected in the Italian's body was not enough to even be considered.

Clostebol is a type of steroid made from testosterone. In two drug tests conducted on Sinner, the amount found in his body was extremely small (121 and 122 picograms per milliliter, less than a billionth of a gram).

Brad Gilbert made this point his base to question ITIA's decisions.

"1000% should have zero suspension when it’s 1/7 billion gram of salt should be a warning," he wrote on X.

Jannik Sinner will be allowed to make a comeback on May 5, just days before the Italian Open. This means that the young champ will compete at Roland Garros to challenge Carlos Alcaraz's dominance on clay.

