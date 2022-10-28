"Casually slaughtering a top 30 player" - Tennis fans in awe of Felix Auger-Aliassime after Canadian wraps up Basel 2R clash in 49 minutes

Felix Auger-Aliassime whizzed past Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 6-0 in just 49 minutes, much to the delight of fans across the world. The Canadian's win prompted many to take to social media to rave about the 22-year-old.

Playing in the second round (Round of 16) of the Swiss Indoors in Basel, Auger-Aliassime breezed past the Serbian to cruise into the quarterfinals, where he will Russian-born Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik. Auger-Aliassime is currently in good form, having won the Firenze Open and European Open before landing in Switzerland.

Reacting to a social media post on Instagram, fans expressed their absolute delight at watching him wrap up the match in under an hour.

One user stated that Auger-Aliassime "had no mercy" in his win against the Serbian.

"bro had no mercy at all with my man Kecmanovic," one fan commented.

Another user said that the Canadian did a speedrun in tennis. Speedrun is a term common in video gaming and is used when a player finishes a complete level or the entire game as quickly as possible.

"bro pulled a speedrun in tennis," one comment read.

Another user called the Canadian a "real threat" following his "flawless" performance.

"Take care with FAA, fucking real threat, flawless performance," one user commented.

Below are a few more fan reactions:

G-Freezy82 @GregoryFriesen1 @Yessrao @TennisTV @felixtennis Playing like this, FAA can beat ANYONE in the world right now. That I’m as an absolute clinic @Yessrao @TennisTV @felixtennis Playing like this, FAA can beat ANYONE in the world right now. That I’m as an absolute clinic 😳👏

G-Freezy82 @GregoryFriesen1 @TennisTV @felixtennis An absolute demolition by FAA out there. Kecmanovic is a very good young player, but he was just completely outclassed today. @TennisTV @felixtennis An absolute demolition by FAA out there. Kecmanovic is a very good young player, but he was just completely outclassed today.

OrvilleLloydDouglas🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 @OrvilleLloyd @TennisTV @felixtennis Wow! That's so impressive by Felix! This is so rare in men tennis to see a score like this! He crushed Miomir he only won one game! @TennisTV @felixtennis Wow! That's so impressive by Felix! This is so rare in men tennis to see a score like this! He crushed Miomir he only won one game!

"The best match that I have played in my whole life, not my career, since I was a little kid" - Felix Auger-Aliassime on his 2R win in Basel

Felix Auger-Aliassime's scintillating performance in the second round of the Swiss Indoors has made him one of the favorites to lift the title. He entered the tournament with back-to-back titles in the bag and will be seeking to make it three in a row.

In his post-match on-court interview, the Canadian claimed his second-round win was his best-ever performance.

"No, I mean honestly, no, it's tough to play better than that from my part. So, I mean for sure the best match I have played in my whole life, not my career, but I think since I was a little kid so," Auger-Aliassime said.

