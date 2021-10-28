"That has to be up there in terms of everybody just stopping and being spellbound"- Chanda Rubin on Serena Williams' catsuit from 2002 US Open

In the latest episode of "The GOAT: Serena" podcast, former players Chanda Rubin and Zina Garrison discussed some key highlights from Serena Williams' career, her infamous catsuit at the 2002 US Open, and her sensational serve that has contributed heavily to her success.

Rubin and Garrison first took a trip down memory lane to the 2002 US Open, where Serena Williams secured a fourth Grand Slam title. The 40-year-old drew eyeballs not just for her tennis, but also for her bold choice of outfit as she took the court in a black catsuit designed by Puma, which received a mixed response from the tennis community.

Chanda Rubin, on her part, believes the catsuit left everyone "spellbound." Rubin also expressed her admiration at the confidence with which Williams donned the outfit at Flushing Meadows that year.

"She's had some eye catching outfits, but that catsuit has to be up there in terms of everybody just stopping and being spell bound," Chanda Rubin said. "It's one thing to wear that outfit but to wear it and still feel like it's your house. Her outfit was one thing, but her tennis was even greater than the outfit. How many players can say that?"

Rubin highlighted how players' on-court apparel began gaining plenty of interest from thereon. She asserted that Williams always knew how to pull off her "best stuff" in prime time at the New York Major.

"It became something people looked at and wanted to know what these players would unveil at this year's US Open," Rubin continued. "I always like that part of it and prime time at night, that's when you pull out your best stuff. Serena Williams knew how to do that, she knew how to grab the moment."

"How do you hit every single serve with that kind of control? The placement was ridiculous"- Chanda Rubin on facing Serena Williams

Chanda Rubin went on to reminisce about her match against Serena Williams at the 2002 US Open, which she lost in straight sets. Rubin recalled that the most impressive part about Williams' game was her powerful serve, which she hit with great accuracy.

"It was powerful, but she wasn't serving crazy power out of control," Rubin said. "It was the placement that got you. You have no way to recover with the way she placed the ball. The power was there but the placement was ridiculous. How do you hit every single serve with that kind of control? So that was most impressive."

Rubin proceeded to break down the 23-time Major winner's serve and explain what made it so special. She pointed out how Serena Williams has the ability to strike a variety of serves with the same ball toss, thus making them difficult to read.

"Serena's serve is aggressive with a capital A," Chanda Rubin continued. "She can hit all the spots, she can hit the center, she can hit the body serve, the wide serve on both the deuce and ad side of the court. And she can do it with the same look, with the same toss and so it's difficult to read."

"That's one of the keys to her serve because there are players who can hit different serves. But with Serena Williams, you cannot read it; you almost have to guess or start trying to figure out what her tendencies might be, the serves she likes to hit in certain moments," she added.

