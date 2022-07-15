"Celebrities feeling obligated to generate artificial relatability with the unprivileged is a disease" - Tennis fans react to Stefanos Tsitsipas' latest "relatable" social media post

Stefanos Tsitsipas has copped a lot of criticism from tennis fans on social media for his latest tweet, with many accusing the Greek of being "fake relatable." Tsitsipas, who has a habit of posting supposedly deep and philosophical thoughts on Twitter now and then, shared a tweet today about how paying rent made one realize how fast the passage of time is.

"I never realised how short an actual month is until I started paying rent," Tsitsipas tweeted.

To be fair, it is not an original thought by the World No. 4, as similar quotes have been doing the rounds on the internet for a long time. But the idea of a 23-year-old multi-millionaire, who has probably never had to experience the struggles of paying rent, posting something like that just so he can appear relatable to users on social media did not go over well with tennis fans.

Many lambasted the former French Open runner-up for intentionally acting like he was just like everyone else, remarking that his tweets were getting to a point where they almost felt like blocking him on the website.

While some fans defended Tsitsipas, saying that he was simply resharing stuff with no ill intent, the majority of the users on Twitter were of the opinion that the Greek would be better off not indulging in such behavior.

"Can Stefanos please stop pretending that he’s not rich and hot? Celebrities feeling obligated to generate artificial relatability with the unprivileged is a disease," one fan tweeted.

"You're a millionaire, stop this nonsense. We need a journalist to call him out in a press conference," another user wrote.

"I never realized how stupid an actual person can be until Stefanos Tsitsipas started tweeting the dumbest s**t imaginable," one account posted.

"Stop trying to be relatable," another fan tweeted.

Following Wimbledon exit, Stefanos Tsitsipas is not scheduled to play in any tournament in July

Stefanos Tsitsipas is in the middle of a short break ahead of the US Open series in August

Unfortunately, tennis fans on social media might have to deal with more such tweets from Stefanos Tsitsipas over the next few days, seeing as he is not scheduled to play in any tournament for the rest of the month.

Following his third-round exit from Wimbledon at the hands of eventual runner-up Nick Kyrgios, the Greek is currently on a short break to better prepare himself for the upcoming US Open series.

The World No. 4 has never reached the second week at Flushing Meadows till date, with his best result being a third-round exit in the last two years. In 2021, the 23-year-old lost unexpectedly to rising superstar Carlos Alcaraz in five sets and will be looking to improve on that result this time around.

