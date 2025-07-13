  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Wimbledon 2025
  • Celebrities in Royal box at Wimbledon today for Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz final ft. Andre Agassi, Chris Evert, Keira Knightley & others

Celebrities in Royal box at Wimbledon today for Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz final ft. Andre Agassi, Chris Evert, Keira Knightley & others

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified Jul 13, 2025 16:29 GMT
Andre Agassi, Chris Evert, and Anna Wintour attend the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon final | Getty
Andre Agassi, Chris Evert, and Anna Wintour attend the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon final | Getty

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's Wimbledon final is a spectacle many celebrities and former tennis stars like Andre Agassi, Chris Evert, and Anna Wintour want to behold as they have made their way to the All England Club for it. This is the second consecutive Grand Slam final between the World's Top 2 ATP stars.

Ad

Several celebrities have taken their seats in the Center Court stands to enjoy the highly anticipated Wimbledon final between Sinner and Alcaraz. Many from Hollywood have made their way to London, including Henry Cavill, Anna Wintour, Andrew Scott, Keira Knightley, Matthew McConaughey, and Paul Mescal are in attendance.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
Ad

Representing the music world are Olivia Rodrigo, Niall Horan, and Nick Jonas, who is there with his actress wife Priyanka Chopra. Several former Wimbledon champions also made their way to the Royal Box, including Andre Agassi, Chris Evert, Lleyton Hewitt, and Stefan Edberg. Arsenal soccer stars Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber also met Alcaraz before his final.

Ad

Representing royalty were Spain's King Felipe, along with the Prince and Princess of Wales, Charles and Kate Middleton. London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, was also seated in the Royal Box.

Two-time defending champion Alcaraz is trying to achieve a historic three-peat at SW19. Sinner, meanwhile, is hoping to earn his first Wimbledon title. The Spaniard leads their head-to-head 8-4 and recently bagged the French Open title by defeating Sinner in five sets.

About the author
Aliasgar Ayaz

Aliasgar Ayaz

An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications