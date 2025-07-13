Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's Wimbledon final is a spectacle many celebrities and former tennis stars like Andre Agassi, Chris Evert, and Anna Wintour want to behold as they have made their way to the All England Club for it. This is the second consecutive Grand Slam final between the World's Top 2 ATP stars.

Several celebrities have taken their seats in the Center Court stands to enjoy the highly anticipated Wimbledon final between Sinner and Alcaraz. Many from Hollywood have made their way to London, including Henry Cavill, Anna Wintour, Andrew Scott, Keira Knightley, Matthew McConaughey, and Paul Mescal are in attendance.

Representing the music world are Olivia Rodrigo, Niall Horan, and Nick Jonas, who is there with his actress wife Priyanka Chopra. Several former Wimbledon champions also made their way to the Royal Box, including Andre Agassi, Chris Evert, Lleyton Hewitt, and Stefan Edberg. Arsenal soccer stars Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber also met Alcaraz before his final.

Representing royalty were Spain's King Felipe, along with the Prince and Princess of Wales, Charles and Kate Middleton. London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, was also seated in the Royal Box.

Two-time defending champion Alcaraz is trying to achieve a historic three-peat at SW19. Sinner, meanwhile, is hoping to earn his first Wimbledon title. The Spaniard leads their head-to-head 8-4 and recently bagged the French Open title by defeating Sinner in five sets.

