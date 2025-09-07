  • home icon
Celebrities at US Open Alcaraz vs Sinner final today: Steph Curry, Lindsay Lohan, Spike Lee, Bruce Springsteen & others flock New York on Super Sunday

By Subhashish Majumdar
Published Sep 07, 2025 21:09 GMT
A host of celebrities are attending the US Open final on Super Sunday - Source: Getty

With Carlos Alcaraz taking on defending champion Jannik Sinner in the final of the US Open on Super Sunday (September 7), a host of celebrities are in attendance at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. From basketball stars and actors to singers and filmmakers, a star-studded audience is soaking in the action with both players having traded early punches.

The start of the US Open final was delayed for security arrangements to be put in place for US President Donald Trump, who is attending the New York Major for the first time since 2015.

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, American actress and singer Lindsay Lohan, Spike Lee of Malcom X (1992) fame, and Bruce Springsteen are just a few of the many famous names who have flocked to New York,

Fans from around the world are glued to the action as the much-anticipated final of the US Open between Alcaraz and Sinner gets underway in New York.

Watching from the galleries were Jamaican-American reggae star Shaggy, seated alongside actor and comedian Ben Stiller, English musician Sting, and actress Christine Taylor.

Media executive Anna Wintour, actress and comedian Mindy Kaling, comedian BJ Novak, and Back to the Future star Michael J Fox were some of the other famous names watching the action.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz has nosed ahead of Jannik Sinner in an intriguing final in New York.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner involved in a see-saw contest in US Open final

Alcaraz in action at the US Open final - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are involved in a see-saw contest at the US Open. Both players won a set apiece before the Spaniard clinched the third set in style (6-2, 3-6, 6-1).

The budding rivalry between the two youngsters has captured the imagination of tennis fans worldwide.

While the Spaniard got the better of Jannik Sinner in the final of the French Open, the Italian tilted the scales in the finals of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

"The Grand Slams are the most important tournaments and finding myself again in the final, with an amazing crowd, it does not get any better," Sinner said ahead of the final.
"Let's see what's coming. Sunday is going to be a very special occasion," he added.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz asserted that it felt great to be in the US Open final after having won the tournament back in 2022. The Spaniard also declared that being in the title round meant a lot to him.

"It's a great feeling, once again to be in the final of the US Open, it feels amazing. It means a lot to me," the five-time Grand Slam champion stated.

Sinner has a chance to become the first player to defend a US Open title since Roger Federer in 2008.

