"Certain ones don't count" – Emma Raducanu gives blunt response to snap back at criticism over her frequent coaching changes

Emma Raducanu recently responded to scrutiny about her frequent coaching changes. The Brit issued a blunt and firm response to her critics as she gears up for the remainder of the 2025 seaosn.

Raducanu rose to fame in 2021, when she notched an incredible campaign at the US Open to lift her maiden Grand Slam trophy. However, the youngster has struggled to replicate that form since. In the midst of this, she has changed coaches at a rapid rate, with her decisions leading to plenty of scrutiny from fans and media alike.

Recently, in a conversation with The Guardian, Emma Raducanu opened up about her decision to change coaches at short intervals, saying,

“I’m a lot more clear on what I do and don’t like. The experiences that I’ve had with different coaches, people love to say I’ve had so many different coaches but if I went into the details of a lot of them, people would not be saying the same thing. I just don’t do that, because I don’t want to “out” these people. So I keep it to myself.”

She went on to emphasise that a handful of her collaborations had simply been trial periods, explaining,

“When you see things like: ‘Oh, Emma on her ninth coach’, I’m like: ‘Guys, come on.’ Certain ones don’t count. If you’ve had a trial, you don’t have to carry on after the trial. A few have been trials, a few have been other situations. I just try and take the high road. And try to do what the royal family would do.”

During her victorious run at the 2021 US Open, Raducanu worked with Andrew Richardson. Since then, she's gone on to work with eight different coaches.

Emma Raducanu hires Francisco Roig as latest coach

Raducanu and Roig at the Cincinnati Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Earlier this month, Emma Raducanu announced that she has teamed up with Spanish coach Francisco Roig for the remainder of the 2025 season. Roig previously worked with the legendary Rafael Nadal for nearly two decades between 2005 and 2022. More recently, the Spaniard worked with Matteo Berrettini for a short stint.

Raducanu and Roig began their partnership at the Cincinnati Open, where the Brit claimed a dominant win over Olga Danilovic in her opening round, before going down to World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in a gruelling three-set match. With the US Open fast approaching, fans will be curious to see if Emma Raducanu’s new coach can help her notch another impressive performance at the Major.

