"Certainly not the way I hoped my US Open would end" - Matteo Berrettini opens up about retiring in New York after horrific injury

Matteo Berrettini's campaign at the 2023 US Open ended prematurely after he took a terrible tumble and was forced to retire in the second round.

The Italian was up against Arthur Rinderknech of France in the second round on Thursday, August 31. The match ended before it could be completed as Berrettini went to the ground in agony after rolling over his ankle midway through the second set. Rinderknech won the contest, 6-4, 5-3 (r).

The medical team quickly rushed to the court to assist the Italian, who was tightly clutching his ankle, off the court and towards his bench. He had to exit the stadium in a wheelchair and was reduced to tears after suffering another injury that will surely hobble the rest of his season.

Matteo Berrettini has now taken to Instagram to address the situation that unfolded in New York. In a post, the 27-year-old stated that he did not intend the match to end this way and is working closely with his medical team. He hopes to have an update on his physical state soon and will update his fans as soon as possible.

"Certainly not the way I hoped my US Open would end. I have been working closely with medical experts since I left the court. We are now waiting for scan results to determine the best next steps. Thank you very much for all the kind messages. I will provide a further update soon," Berrettini wrote on Instagram.

Matteo Berrettini to drop out of top 50 in ATP ranking after US Open exit

After his exit from the US Open, where he was defending 360 points, Matteo Berrettini is set to drop out of the top 50 in the ATP rankings. The Italian is currently projected to nosedive to the World No. 65 spot from his current ranking of World No. 36. Berrettini has been as high as World No. 6.

The Italian reached the US Open quarterfinal last year after beating Nicolas Jarry, Hugo Grenier, Andy Murray, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. This year, he began his campaign with a straight-set victory over No. 29 seed Ugo Humbert before retiring against Rinderknech.

The US Open was the latest Grand Slam where Matteo Berrettini struggled to gain or defend points. He exited the Australian Open in the first round, withdrew from the French Open due to an injury, and lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon fourth round.

Apart from that, Berrettini also failed to defend his two titles from last year, the Stuttgart Open and the Queen's Club Championship.

He is also unlikely to participate in his next scheduled tournament, the ATP 500 Beijing Open, which is set to begin on September 28.