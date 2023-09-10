"Champ"- Maria Sharapova lauds Coco Gauff on winning US Open 2023

Maria Sharapova recently congratulated Coco Gauff on her historic US Open triumph, calling her a “champ.”

Sharapova, who was in attendance at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, witnessed Gauff’s stunning comeback from a set down to defeat Aryna Sabalenka and claim her first Grand Slam title.

On Sunday, Sharapova took to Twitter (now X) to express her admiration for Gauff, who became the youngest American to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999.

"Champ!!" Sharapova wrote.

Expand Tweet

Gauff’s victory was nothing short of sensational, as she rallied from a set deficit to beat Sabalenka, who will become the new World No. 1 on Monday. Gauff showed incredible resilience and skill to turn the match around and win 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in front of a raucous crowd.

Gauff is now the 10th teenager to win the US Open women’s title in the Open Era. She joins an elite list of champions that includes Tracy Austin, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Maria Sharapova, Bianca Andreescu, Emma Raducanu and Serena Williams.

With her US Open title, Gauff will rise to a career-high ranking of No. 3 in the world.

A look at Coco Gauff’s remarkable journey in the US Open 2023

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff achieved a historic feat by claiming her first Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open. The 19-year-old overcame World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets in an exciting final.

Gauff also became the first American woman to lift the US Open trophy since Sloane Stephens in 2017.

In the first round, Gauff beat Laura Siegemund in three sets, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. In the second round, the American dispatched Mirra Andreeva in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. She then mounted a stunning comeback from a set down to defeat Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the third round.

In the fourth round, Gauff got the better of former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in a nail-biting three-setter by a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 scoreline. In the quarterfinals, she breezed past Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2 before advancing to her first US Open final by ousting Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-5 in the semifinals.

Coco Gauff’s US Open victory was the result of a brilliant summer that saw her win two WTA titles in Washington and Cincinnati. The American also brought in the former coach of Andre Agassi and Andy Murray, Brad Gilbert, to her team, who helped her enhance her aggression and confidence on the court.