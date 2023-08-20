"Champions of the world" - Rafael Nadal, Paula Badosa & others celebrate Spain’s FIFA Women's World Cup triumph

Rafael Nadal, Paula Badosa, and other Spanish tennis stars recently congratulated Spain’s women’s national football team for winning the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

Spain made history on Sunday, August 20, by winning their first FIFA Women’s World Cup title, defeating England 1-0 in the final at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

The Spanish women’s team, called La Roja, had a remarkable run in the tournament, winning six of their seven matches and scoring 18 goals while conceding only seven.

They beat Switzerland 5-1 in the Round of 16, Netherlands 2-1 in the quarterfinals, and Sweden 2-1 in the semifinals, before edging out England in the final.

Spain’s women's team's official Instagram account shared the news on Sunday, August 20.

"WE ARE CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!! WE DID IT!! Is y’all don’t know what this really means. History of SPANISH FOOTBALL!!," the caption reads.

Nadal shared the post on his Instagram story, expressing his support and admiration for the Spanish women’s team. Spain became only the second country to win both men’s and women’s World Cups, after Germany.

"Let’s goooooo!!! Congratulations. CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD !!!," Nadal wrote on Instagram.

Rafael Nadal on Instagram

Badosa also shared a story on her Instagram account, adding a string of flexed biceps emojis.

Paula Badosa on Instagram

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza shared her excitement for Spain’s Women’s World Cup success on her Instagram account. The Spaniard posted a few pictures of her watching the finals while wearing the official jersey.

"The best," the caption reads.

Garbine Muguruza On Instagram

Spanish tennis veteran David Ferrer also praised Spain’s women’s team for becoming World Cup champions via social media.

David Ferrer on Instagram

Rafael Nadal seen working out in the gym as he aims for his final run in 2024

Rafael Nadal in Laver Cup 2022

Rafael Nadal is putting in considerable effort to prepare for his comeback to competitive tennis.

After undergoing arthroscopic surgery in early June, the Spaniard was initially projected to be out of action for approximately five months. As a result, he had to withdraw from the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

Roughly two and a half months following the surgery, the 22-time Grand Slam champion was seen working out in the gym at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca.

A user posted a couple of pictures of the 37-year-old sweating out in the gym on X (formerly Twitter).

"Here he is, back in the gym," the tweet read.

Expand Tweet

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here