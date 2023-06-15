Chaotic set point exchange between Daniil Medvedev and Adrian Mannarino in Stuttgart catches Jessica Pegula's eye

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula reacted to an amazing point played by Daniil Medvedev and Adrian Mannarino in the Libema Open on Thursday, June 15. Mannarino surprised Medvedev in the second round, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, with one particular point catching the eye of the tennis community and Pegula.

The American, who still hasn't started her grass court season, reposted the highlight of the point on her social media.

"The best set point ever?!" Pegula highlighted the caption posted by Tennis TV.

Jessica Pegula reacts on Instagram to a point between Daniil Medvedev and Adrian Mannarino

The point in question was played at set point for Mannarino in the second set when an incredible volleying exchange occurred.

The Frenchman came out victorious from the chaos, breaking Medvedev and winning the second set to the fans' amazement.

Adrian Mannarino will face Australia's Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Libema Open in Den Bosch on Friday, June 16.

Prior to defeating Medvedev, the 34-year-old from France bested Arthur Fils, 7-6(1), 6-4, in the first round.

Meanwhile, Thompson is once again showing his prowess on the grasscourt. In the first round of the 2023 Libema Open, he defeated Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, 6-4, 7-6(3). In the second round, he eliminated Milos Raonic, 7-6(4), 6-1.

Jessica Pegula calls out French Open for night session selection

Jessica Pegula at the 2023 French Open

Jessica Pegula called out the French Open for its night sessions selection after women featured in just one of the 10 matches played in prime time.

The fourth-round clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Sloane Stephens was the only women's match played in the night session at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

"We want to see more women in those spots, to highlight good tennis matches if we can, so it hasn't been ideal that there has only been one primetime match for us," Pegula wrote in her BBC column.

"I'm a member of the WTA players' council and this issue has been raised a lot," she added.

The World No. 3 reminded the public that in 2022 there was also just one women's night session match. She indirectly called out tournament director Amelie Mauresmo, who took up that position in 2021.

"Last year, when there was also only one women's night match, we spoke to tournament organizers about it. That makes this year more disappointing because we tried to address it. We haven't seen any improvement. We're not sure what has happened," Pegula stated.

Pegula also addressed the opinion that men's matches being best-of-five is the biggest deciding factor for night session scheduling.

"I'm not saying every match is going to be an amazing match but if we don't have the opportunity, how are we ever going to show it? We know people like women's tennis, and the fans like to watch it, but it feels like our product is undervalued here and in Europe in general," Pegula concluded.

Amelie Mauresmo recently admitted that more needs to be done on the matter but also highlighted the issues in scheduling night matches for women.

