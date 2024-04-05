Charleston Open 2024 Day 5: Women's singles predictions ft. Maria Sakkari vs Veronika Kudermetova

Action is set to continue in Charleston on day 5 with women's quarter-final action in store.

Fourth seed Daria Kasatkina is slated to kick off proceedings against Jaqueline Cristian of Romania in the first match. Top seed Jessica Pegula and Victoria Azarenka are up next in what could prove to be a thrilling encounter.

Elise Mertens, who overcame Elina Svitolina in the previous round, is all set to take on Danielle Collins, who has been in sublime form since her maiden 1000 event victory at the 2024 Miami Open. The American has also won her last 10 matches in a row.

Third seed Maria Sakkari is set to take on ninth seed Veronika Kudermetova in the final singles quarter-finals of the day. Both Sakkari and Kudermetova are yet to drop a set so far this year.

#1 Maria Sakkari vs Veronika Kudermetova

Third seed Maria Sakkari kicked off her campaign in Charleston with a commanding 6-3, 6-3 win over Viktoriya Tomova in the second round. Up against Australia's Astra Sharma in the third round, Sakkari was once again at her ruthless best, sealing a 6-4, 6-1 win.

Veronika Kudermetova, meanwhile, beat home favorite Shelby Rogers 7-6(5), 6-4 in the second round. She shocked fifth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the following round, winning the match 7-5, 6-1.

Sakkari and Kudermetova have faced off four times before on tour, with the Greek leading their head-to-head 3-1. Sakkari has also won the last three matches she has played against the Russian.

On the back of some good form in Charleston and Miami last week, Sakkari is widely expected to go through to the semi-finals.

Pick: Maria Sakkari in straight sets.

#2 Daria Kasatkina vs Jaqueline Cristian

Fourth seed Daria Kasatkina faced off against local favorite Ashlyn Krueger in the second round after receiving a bye in the first. The Russian came out on top in the exciting three-setter, claiming a 6-3, 0-6, 6-1 win. She defeated 15th seed Anhelina Kalinina 6-1, 6-4 in the following round.

Jaqueline Cristian also kicked off her campaign against an American, taking down Sachia Vickery 6-1, 6-4 in the first round. Up against another American in the second round in the form of Madison Keys, Cristian fought back from a one-set deficit to ultimately seal the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. Cristian showed off her class once again in the third round against the high-flying Emma Navarro, claiming a shock 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

The pair have locked horns once in the past. Cristian was leading the match 6-2, 2-2, when she was forced to retire from her Round-of-32 match at the 2022 Qatar Open, hence, handing the victory to Kasatkina.

Despite her inconsistent form this year, Kasatkina is expected to make it through the upcoming clash.

Pick: Daria Kasatkina in straight sets.

#3 Elise Mertens vs Danielle Collins

Eleventh seed Elise Mertens plowed through a grueling three-setter 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in her opening match at the Charleston Open against Varvara Gracheva. Up against seventh-seeded Elina Svitolina in the following round, Mertens put up a classic display to beat her higher-ranked opponent 6-4, 6-1.

Danielle Collins continued her good form from Miami last week with a convincing win over former World No. 2 Paula Badosa in the opening round. She backed that win with an even bigger one in the following round, getting the better of second seed Ons Jabeur in a fiercely contested three-setter. She then beat Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-2 to book her place against Mertens.

The pair have played six times on tour in the past, with the honors split equally. Mertens won their last encounter, however, in the Round of 32 at the Hobart International earlier this year.

All things said, Collins is the favorite to go through this encounter based on her current run of form. Despite Mertens being the higher-ranked player, the American has been playing some of the best tennis of her life recently. She picked up her first WTA 1000 title in Miami last week, and there is no discounting another surprise from the veteran who is due to retire at the end of the season.

Pick: Danielle Collins in straight sets.