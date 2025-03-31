Charleston Open 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 1

The Charleston Open 2025 is one of two tournaments taking place on the WTA Tour this week, heralding the start of the clay swing. It is the only tournament to be played on green clay and is set to begin from Monday, March 31.
Half of the top 20 have assembled to compete here, including World No. 4 and Miami Open runner-up Jessica Pegula and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys. All seeded players have received a first-round bye and thus won't be in action on the first day of the tournament.
However, there are still plenty of big names in the mix to kick off the tournament on Monday. Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin headlines the first day's order of play. She will take on compatriot Bernarda Pera for a spot in the second round.
Ajla Tomljanovic, Caty McNally, Katie Volynets, and Ann Li are some of the other notable names in the mix on Monday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the Charleston Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 1 of the Charleston Open 2025
Credit One Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Caroline Dolehide vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Followed by: Katie Volynets vs (Q) Katherine Sebov
Followed by: (WC) Maria Mateas vs Veronika Kudermetova
Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: Sofia Kenin vs Bernarda Pera
Followed by: Ann Li vs Anna Blinkova
Althea Gibson Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Viktoriya Tomova vs Robin Montgomery
Followed by: Anhelina Kalinina vs (Q) Caty McNally
Followed by: Ajla Tomljanovic vs (LL) Kyoka Okamura
Followed by: Hailey Baptiste/Caty McNally vs Wu Fang-Hsien/Xu Yifan
To view the complete order of play, click here.
Charleston Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep track of the matches at the Charleston Open 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - DAZN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Charleston Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session will take place only on the biggest court at the venue, the Credit One Stadium, and will not begin before 6:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows: