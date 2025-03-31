Charleston Open 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 1

The Charleston Open 2025 is one of two tournaments taking place on the WTA Tour this week, heralding the start of the clay swing. It is the only tournament to be played on green clay and is set to begin from Monday, March 31.

Ad

Half of the top 20 have assembled to compete here, including World No. 4 and Miami Open runner-up Jessica Pegula and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys. All seeded players have received a first-round bye and thus won't be in action on the first day of the tournament.

However, there are still plenty of big names in the mix to kick off the tournament on Monday. Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin headlines the first day's order of play. She will take on compatriot Bernarda Pera for a spot in the second round.

Ad

Trending

Ajla Tomljanovic, Caty McNally, Katie Volynets, and Ann Li are some of the other notable names in the mix on Monday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the Charleston Open 2025:

Schedule for Day 1 of the Charleston Open 2025

Credit One Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Caroline Dolehide vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Followed by: Katie Volynets vs (Q) Katherine Sebov

Ad

Followed by: (WC) Maria Mateas vs Veronika Kudermetova

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: Sofia Kenin vs Bernarda Pera

Followed by: Ann Li vs Anna Blinkova

Althea Gibson Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Viktoriya Tomova vs Robin Montgomery

Followed by: Anhelina Kalinina vs (Q) Caty McNally

Followed by: Ajla Tomljanovic vs (LL) Kyoka Okamura

Followed by: Hailey Baptiste/Caty McNally vs Wu Fang-Hsien/Xu Yifan

To view the complete order of play, click here.

Ad

Charleston Open 2025: Where to Watch

Ajla Tomljanovic at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep track of the matches at the Charleston Open 2025:

Ad

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - DAZN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Charleston Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session will take place only on the biggest court at the venue, the Credit One Stadium, and will not begin before 6:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Day session, all courts) Start Time (Evening session, Credit One Stadium) USA, Canada March 31, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET March 31, 2025, 6:00 p.m. ET UK Match 31, 2025, 4:00 p.m. GMT March 31, 2025, 11:00 p.m. GMT India March 31, 2025, 8:30 p.m. IST April 1, 2025, 3:30 a.m. IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback