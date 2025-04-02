Charleston Open 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 3

On Wednesday, April 2, second-round matches will conclude on Day 3 of the Charleston Open 2025. A few second-round matches were contested on Tuesday, April 1, with all top players making it through without a scratch. Defending champion Danielle Collins eased past Robin Montgomery 6-3, 6-1.

World No. 5 Madison Keys beat Caroline Dolehide 6-3, 7-6 (4), while Amanda Anisimova cruised past Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-2. Top seed Jessica Pegula will begin her campaign here on Wednesday against qualifier Irina Shymanovich.

Emma Navarro, whose father's company owns the tournament, will face compatriot Hailey Baptiste in the second round. Third seed Zheng Qinwen will face former top 10 player Maria Sakkari in one of the day's must-see matches.

Jelena Ostapenko will take to the court in singles as well as doubles on Wednesday. Daria Kasatkina, Belinda Bencic, and Diana Shnaider are other notable names in the fray. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Charleston Open:

Schedule for Day 3 of the Charleston Open 2025

Credit One Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (5) Daria Kasatkina vs (WC) Lauren Davis

Followed by: (4) Emma Navarro vs Hailey Baptiste

Followed by: (1) Jessica Pegula vs (Q) Irina Shymanovich

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: Maria Sakkari vs (3) Zheng Qinwen

Followed by: Varvara Gracheva vs (13) Elise Mertens

Althea Gibson Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (14) Anna Kalinskaya vs (Q) Caty McNally

Followed by: (9) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Ann Li

Followed by: Sofia Kenin vs (17) Belinda Bencic

Followed by: Ashlyn Krueger vs Katie Volynets

After suitable rest: (1) Jelena Ostapenko/Erin Routliffe vs Ekaterina Alexandrova/Zhang Shuai

Followed by: (WC) Maria Mateas/Alana Smith vs (3) Caroline Dolehide/Desirae Krawczyk

To view the complete order of play, click here.

Charleston Open 2025: Where to Watch

Zheng Qinwen at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Charleston Open 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - DAZN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Charleston Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will start at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session will take place on the biggest court at the venue, the Credit One Stadium, and will not begin before 6:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Day session, all courts) Start Time (Evening session, Credit One Stadium) USA, Canada April 2, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET April 2, 2025, 6:00 p.m. ET UK April 2, 2025, 4:00 p.m. GMT April 2, 2025, 11:00 p.m. GMT India April 2, 2025, 8:30 p.m. IST April 3, 2025, 3:30 a.m. IST

