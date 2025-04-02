Charleston Open 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 3

On Wednesday, April 2, second-round matches will conclude on Day 3 of the Charleston Open 2025. A few second-round matches were contested on Tuesday, April 1, with all top players making it through without a scratch. Defending champion Danielle Collins eased past Robin Montgomery 6-3, 6-1.
World No. 5 Madison Keys beat Caroline Dolehide 6-3, 7-6 (4), while Amanda Anisimova cruised past Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-2. Top seed Jessica Pegula will begin her campaign here on Wednesday against qualifier Irina Shymanovich.
Emma Navarro, whose father's company owns the tournament, will face compatriot Hailey Baptiste in the second round. Third seed Zheng Qinwen will face former top 10 player Maria Sakkari in one of the day's must-see matches.
Jelena Ostapenko will take to the court in singles as well as doubles on Wednesday. Daria Kasatkina, Belinda Bencic, and Diana Shnaider are other notable names in the fray. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Charleston Open:
Schedule for Day 3 of the Charleston Open 2025
Credit One Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (5) Daria Kasatkina vs (WC) Lauren Davis
Followed by: (4) Emma Navarro vs Hailey Baptiste
Followed by: (1) Jessica Pegula vs (Q) Irina Shymanovich
Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: Maria Sakkari vs (3) Zheng Qinwen
Followed by: Varvara Gracheva vs (13) Elise Mertens
Althea Gibson Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (14) Anna Kalinskaya vs (Q) Caty McNally
Followed by: (9) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Ann Li
Followed by: Sofia Kenin vs (17) Belinda Bencic
Followed by: Ashlyn Krueger vs Katie Volynets
After suitable rest: (1) Jelena Ostapenko/Erin Routliffe vs Ekaterina Alexandrova/Zhang Shuai
Followed by: (WC) Maria Mateas/Alana Smith vs (3) Caroline Dolehide/Desirae Krawczyk
To view the complete order of play, click here.
Charleston Open 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Charleston Open 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - DAZN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Charleston Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will start at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session will take place on the biggest court at the venue, the Credit One Stadium, and will not begin before 6:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows: