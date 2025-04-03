Charleston Open 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 4, April 3

The fourth day of main draw action at the 2025 Credit One Charleston Open will have a jam-packed line-up. The seeded players that feature on the match card have achieved considerable success at the WTA 500 tournament in the past, which include defending champion Danielle Collins, last year's finalist Daria Kasatkina, and 2017 runner-up Jelena Ostapenko.

The top four seeds, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Zheng Qinwen, and Emma Navarro, will also be eager to go deep in Charleston for the first time in their respective careers. While Pegula has a relatively easier second-round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, Keys, Qinwen, and Navarro will have their hands full as they take on seeded opponents.

Other blockbuster encounters at this week's Charleston Open include a resurgent Sofia Kenin's Indian Wells rematch against 2017 champion Daria Kasatkina and an in-form Amanda Anisimova and Kazakh veteran Yulia Putintseva's fourth tour-level meeting. Russia's Diana Schnaider, on her part, will be pulling double duty on Thursday (April 3) as she will play in both singles and doubles.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Day 4 in Charleston will pan out:

Schedule for Day 4 of the Charleston Open 2025

Credit One Stadium

Starting at 11:00 am local time: (8) Amanda Anisimova vs (10) Yulia Putintseva

Followed by: (4) Emma Navarro vs (15) Ashlyn Krueger

Followed by: (1) Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Not before 6:00 pm local time: (2) Madison Keys vs (14) Anna Kalinskaya

Followed by: (5) Daria Kasatkina vs Sofia Kenin

Althea Gibson Stadium

Starting at 12:00 pm local time: (6) Diana Shnaider vs (9) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Followed by: (7) Danielle Collins vs (11) Jelena Ostapenko

Followed by: (3) Zheng Qinwen vs (13) Elise Mertens

Followed by: (3) Caroline Dolehide / Desirae Krawczyk vs Bethanie Mattek-Sands

Court 3

Starting at 2:00 p.m. local time: (2) Chan Hao-ching / Veronika Kudermetova vs Peyton Stearns / Diana Schnaider

Charleston Open 2025: Where to Watch

Tennis fans in USA, UK, and Canada, respectively, can catch the Day 4 action at the 2025 Charleston Open on the following channels and websites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - DAZN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, check WTA Tour's official website.

Charleston Open 2025: Match Timings

While the first match at Credit One Stadium, the main court, will start at 11:00 a.m. local time, the first matches at Althea Gibson Stadium and Court 3 begin at 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m., respectively. The evening session at Credit One Stadium will not kick off before 6:00 p.m.

