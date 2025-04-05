Charleston Open 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 6

Day 6 of the Charleston Open 2025 will see players fighting for a spot in the championship round on Saturday, April 5. The singles semifinals features three Americans, guaranteeing at least one player in the final for the host nation. The first singles semifinal will pit top seed Jessica Pegula against Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Alexandrova arrived in Charleston on a four-match losing skid but has turned things around. Pegula, meanwhile, finished as the runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka at the Miami Open. The Russian leads their head-to-head 2-1 and won their most recent meeting at this year's Qatar Open. However, the American won their only duel on clay at the Italian Open 2021.
The other singles semifinal will feature Amanda Anisimova going up against Sofia Kenin. This will be the first career meeting at the WTA level between them. However, they faced off twice at the ITF level back in the day, with each player having won a match.
Anisimova previously won the season's first WTA 1000 tournament, the Qatar Open. She's seeking to advance to her second final this year, while Kenin's gunning to reach her first final of the year. One of the doubles semifinal was already contested yesterday, with Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk advancing to the final over Diana Shnaider and Peyton Stearns.
The other doubles semifinal will have top seeds Jelena Ostapenko and Erin Routliffe taking on the duo of Hailey Baptiste and Caty McNally. The latter could make it an all-American final with a win. With some exciting matches lined up for the day, here's a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the Charleston Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 6 of the Charleston Open 2025
Credit One Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (1) Jelena Ostapenko/Erin Routliffe vs Hailey Baptiste/Caty McNally
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (1) Jessica Pegula vs (9) Ekaterina Alexandrova
Followed by: Amanda Anisimova vs Sofia Kenin
Charleston Open 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Charleston Open 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - DAZN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Charleston Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match of the day will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. Match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows: